‘A Nation’s Highest Duty Is to Its Own Citizens’

‘Reject the Perennial Prophets of Doom’…

…‘We Will Never Let Radical Socialists Destroy Our Economy’

Trump’s ending mental image in his Davos speech was Europe’s cathedrals. It takes multiple generations, united in purpose to build something as magnificent and enduring as a cathedral. And it takes hope. Ignore the alarmists, light the way, and watch your people light the world.

— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) January 21, 2020

Some have noted that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not at Davos. He is in Bogota, Columbia at the Third Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial

Douglas and Tyla update the AIM audience on how they will be reviewing the impeachment hearings. Take a listen:

2:52 PM. The Senate took a 15 minute break, giving us just enough time to update you on what we think so far:

pg. 33

Millions of Americans voted for President Trump precisely because he promised to disrupt the foreign policy status quo. He promised a new, “America First” foreign policy that many in the Washington establishment derided. And the President has delivered, bringing fresh and successful approaches to foreign policy in a host of areas, including relations with NATO, China, Israel, and North Korea.

In particular, with respect to Ukraine and elsewhere, his foreign policy has focused on ensuring that America does not shoulder a disproportionate burden for various international missions, that other countries do their fair share, and that taxpayer dollars are not squandered.

House Democrats’ theory that a purported inter-agency “consensus” among career bureaucrats can be used to show improper motive is an affront to the tens of millions of American citizens who voted for President Trump’s foreign policy and not a continuation of the Washington establishment’s policy preferences.

Steve starts at 2:18 mark. RICHMOND RALLY 2020! Thousands RISE UP at Gun Rights REVOLT

“The Department of Justice has reportedly assigned an FBI special agent to work with Immigration and Customs and Enforcement and the Department of Education Inspector General Charge to investigate Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for alleged criminal violations relating to perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, federal student loan fraud, and bigamy.”

Our Comment: Yeah, right. The FBI is in charge! The FBI is a worthless agency when it comes to actually investigating criminals and referring them to the DOJ for indictment. This group of buffoons let Imran Awan skip town, still haven’t found the killer of Beranton Whisenant Jr., have not provided death certificates for any so-called children who died at Sandy Hook, and can’t find MAJOR CRIMES and TREASON operating under their own agency roof.

Actually, the FBI is what our forefathers warned us of and what we saw in operation in Nazi Germany – a CENTRAL POLICE.

Last year, after I briefed a group of state AGs about #Google‘s power to rig elections, one of them said, “I think you’re going to die in an accident in a few months.”

A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder. https://t.co/D2lw4e7QPIpic.twitter.com/c7zT1nn4K0

— Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) January 20, 2020

Don't forget the recently discovered Platonic solid – the Chestahedron. The Chestahedron is the first heptahedron of this configuration in the history of geometry. This sculpture has 7 surfaces (consisting of 4 triangles and 3 quadrilaterals), 7 points and 12 edges. If this heptahedron is rotated around the vertical axis, it forms a bell-like external surface of a certain profile: a cone at the top connected to a hyperbolic at the bottom. Other type heptahedra, or less-faced polyhedra do not provide a bell-type figure. For this reason, it is supposed that the Chestahedron in rotation is the first geometrical bell shape form ever found and therefore it is the first time the mystery behind the geometry of the bell has been solved in the history of bell making. It has been found in years of research that this geometry is the basis of the left ventricle of the human heart. The midway point between the idea of the human heart and the manifestation of the human heart. Naming the Chestahedron came from the heart being the dominant organ in the chest.