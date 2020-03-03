.

.

.

.

.

Donarudo_Taranpu posts:

We need to start chanting “EIGHT MORE YEARS! EIGHT MORE YEARS!” by default. Even if you don’t agree that Donaldus Magnus deserves a third term, you gotta agree it’s worth chanting it anyway just to rile up the opposition’s TDS.

.

.

LoneStarWinner posts:

Link to the order: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6791856/Clinton-FOIA-2020-03-02.pdf

This order does much more than just require Hillary to testify! It allows JW to interrogate 3 more witnesses, 2 who may know about improper activities and also Cheryl Mills, and also provides for a subpoena to be issued to Google to have them look for any Clinton emails they might still possess. A huge win!

.

.

.

.

The hijab is a sign of global female oppression. Sharia for Women: A Female Sharia Survivor Shares Her Story

.

.

Mike Robinson posts:

The most basic right of a “sovereign nation” is the right to determine immigration policy. But this is the most basic right that EU demands that all of its members must give up. If, say, Turkey releases millions of people and sends them on their way, then no other nation in the EU is allowed(!)to refuse them.

It won’t take very long for nations to start dropping out of the EU like so many flies. They’re seeing for themselves that “no other nation is going to look out for you if you don’t look out for yourself first.” The only thing they’ll do is to exploit you. Only because you let them.

It’s really “Human Nature 101” stuff. If you go around expecting everybody else to “play nicely,” you’re an idiot, that’s all.

.

Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign, plans to endorse Joe Biden. https://t.co/omRIv4O3nP

— The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Biden’s gaffe’s are legion: He often has no idea where he is, he picks fights with audience members, he insults people, he forgets what office he’s seeking, he gets confused when he tries to pander to black people, he imagines that half the country was killed by guns in the last 13 years – and that’s just the shortlist.

“My name is Joe Biden, I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate, vote for me on Super Thursday in North South Carolina because we hold these truths to be self-evident all men and women created by the, you know, the thing.”pic.twitter.com/ULzGB0XtQK

— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 2, 2020

.

.

AIM Patriot meg b left this note in a comment box:

Husband and I attended a rally in the little town of Bozeman, MT last fall. We’re mid-70’s and husband has Stage 4 cancer. We stood in the chill before daylight for 4 hours, stood in the hangar for another 3. Watched AF1 come in and taxi up to us, DJT walked out, just surreal. Acted as though it was a balmy day in DC while the crowds were wrapped in down jackets, woolly hats and gloves. Got on AF1 and flew off to FL to an evening rally. Just surreal.

We drove home and warmed our chilled everythings with hot tea and wrapped up in heavy blankets. Thousands were turned away even under those conditions, including my country neighbours, who got in line at 7 am.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

We have posted this video before – back in December 2018. It is as funny now as then…. because of the nuggets of truth it contains. Like a fine wine, a good meme just gets better and better, the more the underlying truth is revealed over time. That’s why the left can’t meme – because their images do not contain truth. Their “so-called” memes are filled with propaganda and lies which must always be changing to conceal the original lie. Over time, a bad meme will lose its meaning. A good meme just gets better and better as more truth is revealed.

One of the keys to identifying a false flag is to look at how many narratives are going on at the same time. For example, in the current false flag operation, there are dozens of coronavirus narratives circulating the fake media, internet, and social media. It is confusing. That is exactly what the perpetrators of propaganda want – confusion. They keep you from seeing the truth by adding veils of lies and deceit, obfuscations and diversions.

What they don’t want is for all of us to go ho-hum, “it’s just another Sandy Hook school shooting false flag” or “election season – time for a flu pandemic”. They are counting our ignorance to create a state of confusion and fear.

The last thing they want you to know is THIS:

.

Any hoot…here’s the video. Have fun.

. . Chris Matthews announces retirement, QUITS MSNBC The HUMILIATING FALL of MSNBC’s Chris Matthews! More exciting than a season of Homeland and no one can write the script better than the swamp. Start Steve at the 3:14 mark. . Brutus_beefcake69 posts: Twitter has removed ALL of my likes and retweets of Trump’s tweets for over a year’s period of time! I have made it a point to retweet and like every single one of Trump’s tweets for over a year now. Sometimes I scroll back a few days to see if they are still there and have never noticed anything unusual. Today I noticed Trump retweeted some old tweets and I saw that the like and retweet missing. So I started scrolling back and the likes were still there for a the past couple of weeks but all of the retweets were gone. But once I got past the past couple of weeks EVERY single tweet from the past year was unselected (both retweet and like). I am beyond pissed off at this blatant censorship by twitter. I hope that Trump is aware of the extent of the censorship of his supporters. . . THE CHRIST SPARK explained by Hans Wilhelm . I Saw The Light – Ransomed Bluegrass Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.