Cat Report

.

.

.

.

Shiva the Destroyer and the Queen’s Vaccine Wars

Mike and Doug review the players and their game plan in the Vaccine Wars. They also look at their new discoveries that diabetes is a virus that tracks back to Pirbright Institute. You will be shocked to hear what we have uncovered! To read their reports: The Money Behind Shiva the Destroyer

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Shiva-the-Destroyer-and-the-Queens-Vaccine-Wars.mp3

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Simon says:

Shiva the Deceiver ? Wow, he had me fooled

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

John Koskonin is SES (Queen’s Pilgrim Society Privy Council Crown Agents) during the first Clinton Administration

Then, lied repeatedly for the IRS in Congressional testimony about the targeting of the Tea Party

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2018). Obama hired them. Trump cannot fire them. So they say. Americans for Innovation.

p. 22, 1996 Plum Book.

S. Prt. 104-NN. (Nov. 04, 1996). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 106th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.P 84/10:P 75/.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. . . . Put a gospel selection here . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

