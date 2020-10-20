.

Robert Kadlec is an ENEMY OF THE UNITED STATES. Medical attempt to overthrow America by evil legislation that our Congresspeople VOTED ON!

Trump On Barr: I’ll Only Say This Once, He’s A Very Fair Man.

We the People on Barr: TRAITOR. No one here at the American Intelligence Media follows President Trump without question. We question vaccines, 5G, Senior Executive Services, Crown Agents, Optech election rigging, the Queen’s coronavirus patent, and William Barr. Make sure your downline is informed.

Now We Know Why Joe Biden Got So Angry

Don’t forget these SES folks that were working with the Bidens in the Ukraine.

AIM Patriot Regina writes:

Last week I talked to a restaurant manager here in town. She and I hit off a little because her mother is Dutch and so am I. Anyway her father is an American who was stationed in Holland when he met her mother. She told me that a few weeks ago. While chatting away now she told me that her father worked at the Pentagon. My ears peaked.

Very casually I asked her what her father’s rank was. She told me that he was now a civilian after being an Air Force commander, but that he got a big promotion recently and even has his own flag and pin. She could not remember the name of the organization. Is if SES, I asked? Yes, she said!



Oh…….. I said and rambled a little about the bonuses they get.

What to say?

What would you have said?

Our reply: Would love to hear from all of you on what you might say. We would propbably be direct, matter-of-fact, offering no explanations unless requested. “Oh, yes, SES. Senior Executive Services. Obama’s hidden army of bureaucrats that are warring against the American people from their high-paying jobs and fat salaries.”

Or how about this one: “Yes, I know SES. Lots of folks that you may know are members of Senior Executive Services and fly that special flag and wear that special pin. Have you ever heard of Rod Rosenstein, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Bob Mueller, John Brennan, James Baker…or how about Bill Barr and Chris Wray…. or Loretta Lynch, Dinesh D’souza, and Susan Rice… Then take a pause and ask…. so what is your father’s role in SES?

Watch this video of Kamala Harris in Orlando…almost as cringy as the ‘Mata Hari’ Kimberly Gargoyle speech. Harris is done. When will she be deported for immigration fraud?

This smells like counter-intelligence to us. This site wants us to believe that former counter-intelligence agents of the CIA have the American people’s interests at heart. Here is Brad and his former intel buddies coming together to reform the intelligence biz. If you listen to his video inside, note that he says Gina Haspel was sharing declassified info with the Brits in a very generous way.

The CIA must be dismantled as it is just a cover operation for Five Eyes (think British Imperial Empire and Pilgrims Society) to surveil America and keep us a colony of the Queen. Ask Gina Haspel…she knows how Five Eyes works as Brad explains in his video.

I kinda wanna do a Zoom call with cat people and we just sit there and show each other our cats. pic.twitter.com/ueVHFkMnYl — 14 days until the election (@Maire_from_NJ) March 18, 2020

Local Trump supporters hold parade in Erie County to show support for President Trump

To prove that the NYSE is serious, in late September, Hope Jarkowski, co-head of government affairs for NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc., said that the world’s largest exchange by market capitalization conducted a test “for a wholesale transition out of New Jersey” noting that “from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, we moved our production servers for our NYSE Chicago exchange out of New Jersey to our secondary data center.”

The kicker: “Proximity to New York City is no longer relevant in today’s trading environment.”

TRUMP TRAIN | Worlds Longest Semi With Trump Livery.

TRUMP 2020 ENDGAME

Be kind.

In yesterday’s report, we offered a video The Myth of Evolution explaining why the theory of evolution as taught by most public schools is filled with flaws. At most, it is a secular “belief” that man evolved from apes. No proof of a “missing link” has ever been found. So, how did man and the Earth come into being?

Evolution of the Earth By Rudolf Steiner

