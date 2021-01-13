.

The picture below was posted by @ReedReports with this note: “Just walked into the Capitol to find literally hundreds of troops napping and lining up in the Congressional Visitor Center— as streets around here are largely blocked. Many are cuddling their firearms, fatigues over their heads to block light, and riot gear in neat piles.”

Yes, we know that Military Times also posted that bogus letter from the Joint Chief of Staff. Hello! The Military Times is a propaganda site…and why is the FIRED Mark Esper prominently featured throughout the article with this fake letter?

Betsy says, it’s starting to look like Esper and Gilday (more on Admiral Michael Gilday below) are working in tandem to push out propaganda to the troops for the purpose of running their coup against the United States.

Here is the propaganda pushed at Military Times:

Then we noticed, after we spent yesterday slamming this piece of propaganda for not being an official PRESS RELEASE on the Joint Chief of Staff website, that someone sneaked it in as a document on the site. Can we say -INSIDE JOB!!?

The info may be beyond your ‘pay grade and rank’, AIM Cats, but we know our intelligence folks will know exactly what we are showing them. Time to call in the miners!

The miners believe that a jpg version of the un-dated image was sent to all their propaganda sources. Then each source created their own PDF at different times. Note: The government sends out pdf files, not jpgs, for official announcements.

In addition, the content of the letter is suspect for, at least, the following reasons.

It made numerous conclusions of law which are outside their scope, like “the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection”. These conclusions are legal, not military, and would not be stated recklessly like this since the evidence has not been gathered yet. In paragraph #5, they are drawing conclusions of law about the election which are not in their authority about Biden becoming their 46th Commander-in-Chief. Have you ever seen a committee of any kind act in such a lock-step manner? This is PROPAGANDA meant to confuse the military news consumer! Signatures reflect carefully cut and paste preparation and would have had to occur with all these folks in the same room, using the same color ink pen, and at a time when President Trump was traveling.

It’s the same letter as on USNI.

However, the media news section on the Joint Chief’s website doesn’t announce it, even though there is this dubious entry when you do a key word search on the site for “January 12, 2021”

Conclusion: British SERCO and QinetiQ have almost full access to all U.S. military sites. It would be quite easy to just place the document into Joint Chiefs’ archives without anyone noticing. Then, do a more formal, official looking posting on the USNI “independent, non-profit” to fool the unsuspecting.

Actual metadata on the PDFs below. They are passing the image around to each other.

Analysis of PDF Metadata the prolific versions of this “letter”

USNI Version created at 12:59 on Jan. 12, 2021

Joint Chiefs of Staff unabstracted version created at 18:39 on Jan. 12, 2021

Military Times version created at 16:36 on Jan. 12, 2021

USNI VERSION Created at 12:59 on Jan. 12, 2021 Notice the time stamp is before President Trump’s speech. The editor at ODNI name is Sam LaGrone. His resume shows that he is totally controlled by naval intelligence, therefore the British admiralty – think SERCO/Quinteq.

Joint Chiefs of Staff unabstracted version created at 18:39 on Jan. 12, 2021

Betsy speculates that this pdf was probably sneaked into the DoD site by the disgruntled traitor Mark Esper who would still have access to his former agency website.

Military Times version created at 16:36 on Jan. 12, 2021

Since Esper is featured on this version of the article at Military Times (Top military leaders issue warning to troops after deadly Capitol insurrection), we should be asking Mr. Esper how it got there.

Betsy has a few more speculations for the intel team. I first spotted this bogus letter several hours BEFORE President Trump gave his January 12, 2021 speech at the border wall. I saw it on a navy friendly non-profit propaganda site that I follow (sorry, some links have to stay Betsy’s secret) and knew immediately that this was British propaganda, knowing that our Navy is controlled by the British Admiralty – SERCO/Qinetiq.

When you look at the Joint Chief of Staff, one might ask who on this team would leak this propaganda out and who would it benefit? Well, well if Admiral Michael M. Gilday doesn’t fit the profile of a British – American Pilgrim operative.

Oh, yeah, Gilday is a graduate of the indoctrination school called the National War College, which I have come to know from personal experience as a place where recruits are sent to be brainwashed for the sake of the “special relationship” we have with the enemy.

THE REDCOATS ARE BACK AND ‘HIDING’ IN PLAIN SITE

let’s turn to another BRITISH propaganda operation by the Queen’s Qinetiq

Take your time and read Simon Parkes’ own words, from his website to see who he claims to be

https://www.simonparkes.org/about

https://archive.is/xJkqr

WTF?! Why the Heck is This Hyper-Viral Guy BLESSED by the YT gods?

Read more inside the link below and please share with your downline. Post the link anywhere you see this propagandist spewing Ward-Parkes lies and disinformation. We don’t want citizens, on either side of the big pond, snookered by this British-CIA CON man:

Arizona Senate Demands Investigation

The memes are now getting closer to the truth. This one shows you the link to Communism….

The meme above is partial truth and controlled opposition sites would like you to think that CHINA is the sole enemy. Our memes below show you who the real invisible enemy is. Make sure to educate your downline so that they don’t fall for the bullshit being spewed by Charlie Ward, Simon Parkes, and company.

W.J. Baird, ed. (Jan. 01, 1957). Journal of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), Vol. 11, No. 05, 893 pgs, PDF p. 227. Signal. Photo: Electronic News.

