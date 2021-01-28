Note to AimCats

Going forward we will correspond with you by email. You must subscribe to the blog to receive our correspondence. You are welcomed to forward these emails to your downline. These emails will not be posted on the site.

You will not know if you received an email from us unless you check your INBOX – on your own, no prompting by us. Pro Tip: Create a special inbox with a rule to drop all of our material there so that you can readily access when needed.

You can also Gab with the Gabriels anytime.

Make sure to access our AIM app which now features two popular sites: Patriots.win (formerly the_Donald) and Wallstreetbets of Gamestop fame. Both are located on our “Starship” feature. Best news on the internet, right on your phone, under the hood of the AIM app.