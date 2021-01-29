Cat Report

January 29, 2021

Dear AIMCats,

We heard you. Many of you contacted us and said that accessing our newsletters via email was not working for you as you don’t have email access. So we are going to archive the newsletters and place the link on GAB when they are uploaded. Here’s an example of what the first two newsletter posts looked like: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105639032467729863

Look for this bright image on GAB to know there is a newsletter inside.

We are trying to keep the newsletters as simple and straightforward as possible so that you can keep up with your advanced studies at the AIM School of Truth and not lose daily contact with us, yet giving us the time we need to develop other products for you … one that we are working on now will only be available only to AIMCats.

What is that, you ask? As you can imagine, we have been contacted by inventors who have now come to realize that the U.S. Patent Office is a British operation to steal American inventions with the help of professional patent trolls. We have been working with some of these amazing, talented folks and have developed an encryption system for your computer that will keep the bad guys from knowing who you are and where you are. It is going to be amazingly simple to install on your P.C. (We haven’t developed the system for pads and phones yet, but it is coming!)

And you know you can trust the technology…because the lead engineer has given it his approval.

Any hoot…we are close to implementation and the first people in the universe that will have access to this technology will be our enlightened AIM community. More info on this will be coming out, but let us just say that the patent trolls are running hard and fast to steal this technology and make it their own. This time it won’t work. This time the technology is going straight to YOU.

We now have our own servers which are protected by this encryption technology and can host sites that are targets for the Pilgrims. Once the system is complete, we will offer it to our AIM community first and then ask you to quietly get the info out to your downline. The idea is to build a safe, secure digital community that isn’t constantly battling with the cabal to stay up. It’s our very own SAFE ZONE and we can get the technology to anyone in our community, from Georgia to South Africa.

In the meantime, pick up the newsletters in your inbox or watch for the bright red inbox image on our Gab page.

Meow.

If you want to forward this page, use the Gab link or the archive link as the web url will not show up after a day. Here is the archive link:

https://archive.is/mywwm