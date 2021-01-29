Cat Report

Janaury 29, 2021

Connecting dots everywhere!

Did you see that Peter Strzok’s “wife’ is the new head of enforcement at the SEC?

With a reminder that Senator Kelly Loeffler and her hubby Jeffrey Sprecher own the New York Stock Exchange.

Then you have Big Tech trying to protect the banksters and brokers investments and hedge funds against average investors. We the People around the war get it – this is Main Street vs Wall Street in the most epic CIVIL WAR on the planet and it is happening in digital space. Are you doing your part to take the war to Wall Street? If you were too late for Operation GameStop, there is still a huge short opportunity in silver.

We bought a position in PAPER silver (SLV), knowing full well that paper silver ultimately has no value and that it is oversold 138x for each contract (shorts and derivatives). If we all play the paper silver market casino together, we can collectively force JP Morgan and the market riggers to increase the price of paper, which increases the price on spot silver. Let’s break the ceiling on this one, patriots. Get the word out to your downline. If you need a reminder on how this rigging works, recall this lesson plan:

Did you know that Janet Yellen is in bed with Citadel and Robinhood?

DC elites are demanding a permanent fence around the Capitol to protect them from the American people.

Are the folks at FACEBOOK getting concerned that they are complicit in mass murder, perhaps even genocide? Their Oversight Board has overturned Facebook’s decision to remove a post which it claimed, “contributes to the risk of imminent… physical harm.” The Board found Facebook’s misinformation and imminent harm rule (part of its Violence and Incitement Community Standard) to be inappropriately vague and recommended, among other things, that the company create a new Community Standard on health misinformation. See details here.

This is a good time to revisit some of the lessons we previously did about the stock market. Educate yourself so that you can make better investment decisions. Then educate your downline in a way that resonates with them.

CORPORATE TRANSNATIONAL WARLORD PIRATES ARE ON THE RUN

We the People vs. Them the Corporations

