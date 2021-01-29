Cat Report

January 29, 2021

A few notes:

We told you about Mitt’s niece Ronna. Her true colors are showing for all the world to see.

Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel should be concerned about President Trump emerging from the swamp. He says, “We haven’t finished” in this video clip from a golf outing.

Did you see that we are going to bypass the U.S. Patent Office and their patent trolls and get some amazing encryption technology into your lap, bypassing Wall Street and the swamp? Look what technology we are going to get to AIMCats directly.

Elizabeth Warren rides in on her horse to save the day for Wall Street as she targets retail investors. Read all about it.

Compromised globalshit Janet Yellen meets with fake president Joe Biden to discuss what has to be done with “deplorable” investors.

.

civil war IN THE MARKETS WILL SOON BECOME silver wars. he who holds REAL Silver, wins.

If you were late in getting the dips in Gamestop, AMC and others, there is still time to get in on the biggest short on Wall Street – silver. Yes, we know that paper/EFT/digital silver has no intrinsic value, but its stock price determines the spot price of physical. This is how JP Morgan and others have been rigging the system for years, by manipulating – RIGGING – digital silver prices.

The civil war is not being fought in the streets with guns, but in cyber space in the stock market casino. Get in on the action. Only place “bets” that you can afford to lose. We are not financial advisors so do your own research. That being said, our buys in SLV are on the rise! So are our Gamestop and AMC plays. Sweet.

This is what modern-day CIVIL WAR looks like – Main Street vs Wall Street.

.

When your casino chips of SLV are high enough for you, cash out and buy the real stuff at your local coin or pawn shop. It’s real precious metals that will make you a rich patriot in the reset that We the People have planned for Klaus Schwab and his Davos pals. We are just playing the paper market to force them to cover their massive shorts and push the price of physical higher.

As WallStreetBets showed us, it only works when we work together – WWG1WGA (wink). Let’s take ’em out and keep the war booty ourselves!

https://www.jmbullion.com/charts/silver-prices/

I have read that there are at least 138 contracts of paper/digital SLV for every physical ounce of silver. (Sorry, don’t have a source link for that.) This would mean that if we can force the price in the paper market up, the banksters will need to pay 138 TIMES that for a real piece of silver to to attach even one of their contracts to reality. If SLV is at $26.00 and each one represents 138 contracts for the same,then it would take $3,588.00 to settle for ONE PIECE of real silver. Baby, that’s what you call a NAKED SHORT!!

What patriots are doing is buying SLV to drive up the price to force the price of real silver to go up. Then we exit before it all crashes and silver stackers everywhere will squeal with delight. Share this casino post with your downline.

For those of you who are in the GAMESTOP wars, HOLD THE LINE. Read this link and get smart: https://www.reddit.com/r/wallstreetbets/comments/l7wfgy/today_is_not_endgame/. REALLY GOOD INFO INSIDE THE LINK.

AIMCATS: Two newsletters in your INBOX. Here are the PDFs if you don’t have access to email. This is how we will leave our newsletters on Gab – see this link.

January 28, 2021:

https://archive.is/4822u

https://archive.is/1g734

.

If you want to forward this page, use the Gab link or the archive link as the web url will not show up after a day. Here is the archive link:

https://archive.is/v1NLI

Also remember that you can access the Gabriels on Gab in the Starship settings inside our American Intelligence Media