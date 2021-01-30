Cat Report

What this can mean is THE collapse of central banks, and a move to a new monetary system. The air is leaking out of the balloon called the Fiat Dollar Scheme!

President Trump warned folks back in 2015: “The hedge fund guys are getting away with murder.”

Look what this roaring kitty did to help prick the super bubble stock market. We love AIMCats!

WALL STREET CAUGHT IN A WRENCH AS SHORT LOSSES REACH $70 BILLION!

Dow falls 500 points, briefly falling below 30,000 amid concern about GameStop trading frenzy

A Major Bank Publishes A List Of Shorts That Will Surge Next

Keep in mind that these stocks won’t soar forever. Once the stock market crashes, they all go down. If you have exposed positions, pay attention. For example, if you have retirement funds in your IRAs and 401ks in one of these hedge funds which could be tied to mutual funds which are all tied to the top stocks in the market, why not sideline your money for a bit – like a U.S. Treasury or cash holding? “Just let your hard working money take a little nap for a while”, as AIM Patriot Judy says.

Under this the headline below, we placed a delightful collection of articles and videos that explain how you can get involved in SILVER WARS – not only save the country from evil bankers, but make some money along the way. Of course we can’t guarantee that you will make money, but if all of us come together and force the lid off of silver rigging, we will save the country and the world from the banksters and brokers.

