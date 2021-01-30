Cat Report

Great article collection inside the link below. Super brain food for CATS addicted to truth:

BOO HOO: Billionaire Cries On TV Over Losing A Fortune Due To Gamestop Shares.

What to do with your 401k/IRA before the stock market storm

VIDEO: Let’s SCREW the Stock Market! – WAN Show January 29, 2021. Get in on their action!! At the 18:50 mark he gets a real surprise from his audience.

Ben does a great job giving an overview of the Robinhood-GME-Citadel predicament. View it yourself and make sure your downline gets a copy of the link. Then see how easy and affordable it is to get your memes on a billboard. Drop in here.

Zook, a married father of three, had shared his excitement on Facebook after completing the vaccination.

“Never been so excited to get a shot before,” he wrote on Jan. 5, the report said. “I am now fully vaccinated after receiving my 2nd Pfizer dose.”

His rapid health decline and ultimate death has left his wife, Rochelle Zook, searching for answers.

She said that other than high blood pressure, which was controlled with medication, and being slightly overweight, her husband was healthy.

“We are not blaming any pharmaceutical company,” Rochelle told the newspaper. “But when someone gets symptoms 2½ hours after a vaccine, that’s a reaction. What else could have happened? Share this from Gab.

