The HODGE TWINS ask an important question: What type of person and hedge fund would rape and pillage a company and leave its employees on the streets? We answered them here.

ThoseWithLoadedGuns posted this observation: “The roaring 2020’s is off with a bang! Laura Unger, former SEC inept say’n she likened people profiting from the Gamestop trades to rioters at the U.S. Capitol! I agree, Laura! Now send the FBI to the 3+ million Robinhood traders & charge them all for insurrection & while you’re at it, please include the hedge fund idiots who shorted the stock to profit off it in the 1st place! Our gov really does hire the excrement of RINOs!”

The banks might get into a world of hurt because of the silver wars, so I ran up to the bank today to stock up on blue stripes – just in case things “freeze up”. Love those blue stripe $100s. Remember this lesson plan from February 2017:

Traders in meltdown as Reddit forum leaves hedge fund on the brink of bankruptcy. The image in the article comes from a video from 2017, not current day image.

Hysteria Grips Establishment over GameStop Trading

Would YOU Be Considered a Domestic Terrorist Under This New Bill?

Emotional Keystone Pipeline Worker Blasts Biden for Firing Workers ‘by Signing a Piece of Paper’

For many patriots, the SLV and GME plays are not about making money; it’s about putting a million nails in the coffins of the global elite. This is war and we are digital warriors. The call to action is to make a play in the stock market casino on Monday morning. Open a Fidelity account or Webull (using this link you’ll get 2 stocks for free and 4am-8pm trading!) and ready yourself for live action SILVER WARS.

Your stock purchases are the bullets in your weapon. The silver market has been rigged for decades. Buy a few shares of SLV and help break the ceiling on silver pricing so that physical silver owners and smart SLV casino players can make money as the market goes up, up, and away.

It’s even more important for silver stackers to grab a bit of SLV to force the price of your physical stack up. It won’t matter if you lose a few SLV casino chips because together we can get the price of silver up.

If you don’t want to fight on the casino front, then get over to the coin or pawn shop today and buy some real precious metals. Together we can eat up retail supply of silver, which puts further pressure on pricing.

Yes, we know that JP Morgan Chase has been hoarding silver…but that’s ok because the U. S. Treasury can seize all of it – long story – and we can use it for our new, reset M1 basket of assets.

AIMCats, don’t want Civil War in the streets. Instead let’s surprise the Invisible Enemy with silver prices going through the roof. Let’s “game stop” silver rigging.

