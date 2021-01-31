Cat Report

January 31, 2021

Dear AIM Cats,

A few of you noticed that our audio-video page was removed from the front page of the web site and on the top page of the AIM app. These have been archived. These two links will take you to the archive: https://aim4truth.org/aim4truth-on-youtube/ (OR https://archive.is/VkPOn as a backup).

From the app, please go into the Starship icon and look for the microphone image. Also, don’t forget the collection that an AIMCat from France kept for us at: https://aimarchive.party/.

“It was all well and good for investment banks and executives of phoney-baloney companies to gorge themselves on funhouse profits on a funhouse economy, but when amateurs decided to funnel just a bit of this clown show into their own pockets, finance pros wailed like the grave of Adam Smith had been danced upon. The worst was Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, who issued a somber warning that those behind the recent market frenzy are “in for a very rude awakening,” adding, “I don’t know if it is going to happen tomorrow, next week or in a month, but it will happen.””

Your strategic stock purchases are Silver BULLETS into the vampire’s heart. Only invest what you can afford to lose. There are no guarantees that you will ultimately “gain”, but if we all work together, patriots around the world, we can crash their rigged markets and their global reset into our laps, not theirs.

Everybody needs to do something….buy some physical silver NOW! to put more pressure on the shrinking supply of retail silver AND/OR purchase a bit of SLV or other targeted stocks to force the globalshits to cover their naked shorts.

Most important: Make sure that your portfolio is safe from this week’s stock market storm. Sideline your money into U.S. Treasuries or CDs. Don’t be concerned about the low to 0 interest rates; for the time being, you are seeking shelter from the storm.

Reddit Preparing To Unleash “World’s Biggest Short Squeeze” In Silver

HOLD THE LINE!!

VIDEO: Here is Thomas Peterffy, Chairman of Interactive Brokers, worried about the markets!

“Everyone Is Afraid Ahead Of The Open” – Reddit-Raiders Spark Nationwide Physical Silver Shortage

“The premium for physical silver had soared late Friday and into Saturday (after the massive flows into SLV), but as Sunday rolled around, bullion dealers are now facing massive shortages of physical coins.“

Make sure to tune into CNBC this week to watch the meltdown AFTER you put your investments into safe havens for the coming collapse.

Senator Warren with a net worth of approximately $12 million, has asked the SEC whether online message boards, Reddit, and other social media outlets have contributed to individuals violating ‘securities laws’ and asked the SEC to take steps that to update its definition of “market manipulation” that the establishment put in place restrictions to restrict trades on $GME, $AMC, and other meme stocks, but selling short on stocks that don’t even exist, like Melvin Capital did…. well, no comment from Warren. Read more

Here’s Elizabeth Warren, frantically trying to save Wall Street.

Jen Psaki, ‘Queen of the CIRCLE BACK’. Video

Emotional Keystone Pipeline Worker Blasts Biden for Firing Workers ‘by Signing a Piece of Paper’

Bill Gates doesn’t like it that we know he is a GENOCIDIST

Poll: Near Majority of Missourians Approve of Josh Hawley’s Job as Senator. Guess that shows you how stupid polls are…who isn’t aware that this punk is groomed by the globalshits to be another RINO turncoat?

.