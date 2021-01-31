Cat Report

WE RIDE TOMORROW!

Kalki is described in the Puranas as the avatar who rejuvenates existence by ending the darkest and destructive period to remove adharma and ushering in the Satya Yuga, while riding a white horse with a fiery sword. The description and details of Kalki are different among various Puranas. He is, for example, only an invisible force destroying evil and chaos in some texts, and portrayed as someone leading an army of warriors in some.

“Macleod says at some point, “You will get a stampede out of the dollar . . . . What the Fed has done is they have tied the future of financial assets with the currency. When one goes, they both go.”

Macleod also says the best protection for the common man for the financial turmoil the world is facing is to “have some sound money like physical gold and silver.”“

“Here’s what they might do this week. Notice how Goldman Sachs are saying that GME might crash the market? They are going to do it and scare us into selling GME. At the same time blaming us for the crash to get public support for more government regulations against us!“

Judas moves on

Pence plans to form fundraising group as he moves beyond Trump, Capitol riot

Sunday Talks, Devin Nunes and Kash Patel Discuss Kevin Clinesmith’s Light Sentence For Lying to FISA Court

DAHBOO7: HUGE SILVER SHORTAGE! APMEX Stops ALL New Orders After Massive Surge In Demand for Physical Metal

Citizens in nations large and small are now defying illegal lockdown orders. For example, restaurants are opening by the tens of thousands in outright opposition to unlawful government decrees to shut down. THE GREAT REOPENING: There’s No Stopping It!

Who Are the Maitreya Buddha and Kalki Avatar?

