Cat Report

February 1, 2021

While you are waiting for the markets to open, we previewed these videos to keep you psyched!

VIDEO SD Bullion CEO Gives Silver Squeeze Update on Bloomberg TV

VIDEO “You will own nothing, and you will be happy”? | The Great Reset

VIDEO The Reddit Silver Short Squeeze of 2021 – What Will The Consequences Of A Silver Price Spike Be?

VIDEO 3 Things That WILL Happen To The SILVER SQUEEZE (#SilverSqueeze)

VIDEO Bullion Banks on the Back Foot as Silver Tops $30.

VIDEO Internet Army Takes Aim at Silver

