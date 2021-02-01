Cat Report

Have you ever heard of the (DTCC) Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation? What about Cede and Company?

DTCC is a for-profit monopoly that sits at the heart of America’s financial system. It is controlled by the biggest Wall Street institutions and responsible for all public equity settlement. A subsidiary of it literally owns every single share of publicly traded stock in America. Yes, you read that correctly. You don’t actually own your shares of Apple or Microsoft, they do. You are only allowed to enjoy the financial benefits of being an investor because your corporate overlords let you. Why? Because the government wants it that way (the fact that financial firms like DTCC always donate a lot of money to politicians has nothing to do with it.)

Of course the DTCC is not actually the top of the pyramid. The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, the National Securities Clearing Corporation and the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation are all managed “under the umbrella” of a shadowy entity known as Cede and Company…

AIMCats know who is behind Reuters, Associated Press. and the mainstream media and they exist to LIE to you so that they make out like FAT CATS and average people eat crumbs.

Our attack on paper SLV is driving the price of physical silver. Keeping buying. Hold on for dear life. We are taking down the Banksters!

Update (1345ET): The shortage of physical silver is exposing a tear in the precious metals market unlike any we have seen before.

As we detailed below, various executives from bullion dealers have explained that huge demand has left them with no supply (and no source) for physical silver.

And while silver futures prices (paper silver) have ‘stabilized’ modestly during the day…

Physical silver prices remain at extremes…

