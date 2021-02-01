Cat Report

“Update (1345ET): The shortage of physical silver is exposing a tear in the precious metals market unlike any we have seen before.

As we detailed below, various executives from bullion dealers have explained that huge demand has left them with no supply (and no source) for physical silver.

And while silver futures prices (paper silver) have ‘stabilized’ modestly during the day…Physical silver prices remain at extremes…

According to SEC data over 600,000 shares of GME failed to deliver. I looked through the data myself and anyone else can double check me. What does this mean? Is there an overselling of GME stock, naked shorts? Just looking for some possible answers, also almost all the incidences of failures were over half a million in shares not delivered. Read all about it.

Share this one-minute video about silver. Tells you all you need to know

Ask for more silver

Then shout out FREEDOM with this patriot! Freedom from financial tyranny

SEC, DOJ, 60 Minutes – Public data suggests massive securities fraud in which hedge funds and institutions have created more Gamestop shares than actually exist for delivery. Read all about it.

SILVER ALERT! The Good Guys to FREE Silver from Riggers! Bix Weir Video

Here’s The App Robinhood Investors Are Using To Join Class-Action Lawsuit Over GameStop Quagmire

Ted Cruz: President Trump was “Both Reckless and Irresponsible” and Did Not Prove Election Fraud in Any Court

Medical Tyranny: CDC Announces All Travelers Must Wear Two Masks, Threatens Arrest

