MUST WATCH VIDEO. Then share with and educate your downline. U.S. Corporation part 3 The Financial Op

If you are new to the AIM School of Truth and want more info on this topic, here are two lessons we posted a few years back and repost often these days:

Is New U.S. Currency Already in Our Money Supply?

Time to Get Your Silver Bullets as We Fedexit From the Banking Cabal

Students at AIM have been preparing for this for a few years. So when we saw that incidental post at WallStreetBets the other day (see image below), we knew exactly how we could take down the stock market and central banks to put real money in the hands of citizens and DESTROY the FEDERAL RESERVE.

We posted this image for our amazing truth community to see and they fired this out into the internet Friday afternoon, along with our suggestions on strategy. From Friday afternoon, January 30 through Monday morning opening on February 1, prices on both physical and imaginary had shot up and the marekt makers cannot figure out where ti came from. Many are now blaming the Russians (ha,ha).

Some folks say it was WallStreetBets. It wasn’t. That community is very clear that they are opposed to the silver trades as it interferes with their GameStop strategy. They clearly state that silver is a distraction.

Here is what we posted on January 29, 2021 just before the weekend flurry: https://archive.is/v1NLI

It was the AIM community that did it. Take a bow, AIMCats ….then get back to work. We have memes to deliver, silver to purchase, and a few central banks to overthrow.

What is that strategy, you ask? We know that paper silver, i.e., ‘SLV traded and manipulated as a stock’, is not physical and that you could lose your entire investment placing SLV bets. But the strategy is a one-two punch. The spot price of physical silver is based upon the fake SLV manipulated RIGGED price (sometimes referred to paper silver, but a better description would be IMAGINARY SILVER).

This means that patriots around the world have a great opportunity to buy PHYSICAL SILVER at prices that are below its true value. We are seeing premiums for physical coins between $12 -14 an ounce. Translated: physical and paper silver are splitting into two markets.

By purchasing SLV imaginary silver, we are putting pressure on the market to increase prices, and we can make money on the way up, even though everyone knows that it is an imaginary market. This is where you sell the fake stuff, get the money in your account, and buy a real asset – silver or something else. Let their FAKE IMAGINARY SLV work for you. You know that its just casino chips and you only win once you cash in the chips!

This strategy forces the FAKE, PHONY SLV market to create “stock” out of thin air. Yesterday, 61 MILLION “ounces of silver” were added to SLV. Holy, Batman! Of course this wasn’t physical silver; these were just digits on a computer screen. However, at the end of the day, this will come to catch up with the traders when they have to produce the real thing – or go bust. Then all the bankers fall down, just like Humpty Dumpty.

This is what judgement day really looks like!

Central Bank scoops in to save Italy…for the same reason Janet Yellen is head of the U.S. Treasury. These are moves by the central bankers (Federal Reserve) to insure that the RESET goes in their favor, not ours. Wanna give them a surprise attack?

BUY AND HOLD PHYSICAL SILVER. If you have some extra cash, run on down to your local coin store and buy everything you can. Need some memes and videos to get your downline excited about buying silver? Check out Gab – we have been dropping lots of great images for you.

Former ECB Chief Mario Draghi Tapped To Lead Italy As Government Collapses

Put your thinking cap on and ask ..what will happen to the stock market when Massive shorts can’t be covered?

Did you protect your retirement and investment accounts from the FRAGILE, BRITTLE STOCK MARKET?

To understand the fragility at the heart of the market, we must return to the Global Financial Meltdown of 2008-09 and former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s explanation of why he and all the other experts failed to understand the market’s vulnerabilities and thus failed to forecast the global crash.

“The financial crisis that ensued represented an existential crisis for economic forecasting. The conventional method of predicting macroeconomic developments — econometric modeling, the roots of which lie in the work of John Maynard Keynes — had failed when it was needed most, much to the chagrin of economists. In the run-up to the crisis, the Federal Reserve Board’s sophisticated forecasting system did not foresee the major risks to the global economy. Nor did the model developed by the International Monetary Fund.” Source

What the heck is going on behind the Castle Rock studio White House in Culver City, California. Watch this video and share with your peeps. LIVE Part 2 at CASTLE ROCK STUDIOS WHITE HOUSE Lights Off in Culver Studios January 29, 2021

