February 3, 2021

Dear AIM Cats,

I still have one more chapter to upload to Douglas’ book on the heart. If you haven’t started reading it, the first 6 chapters are below. Just haven’t had time as we want to stay in front of the SILVER WARS and take down the EVIL EMPIRE.

Introduction

Chapter One: The World Changes When Our Hearts Do

Chapter Two: Physiological Aspects of the Human Heart

. . . . . Secrets of the Heart

. . . . .Chambers of the Heart

. . . . .A Thumb of Fire

Chapter Three: Three Fields of Force

Chapter Four: Great Thoughts About the Heart

Chapter Five: Rudolf Steiner on the Human Heart

Chapter Six: Dodecahedron Universe

.

The way forward for humanity is through the heart. The folks at HeartMath know that and are offering an online conference. “Redirecting Planetary Consciousness Towards Harmonious Solutions: Experiencing Change With More Compassionate Care, Personal Balance and Resilience” Watch video here. Or you might also check out their numerous videos that are free online.

This is fact. This is a truth. Learn how the heart is an organ of supersensible perception and can be activated to bring you anything you desire.

.

What are you personally doing to help execute the plan to free humanity from the Pilgrims Society and Rothschild bankers? Everyone can do something, from buying a few silver coins to pushing out a meme that speaks a truth your downline needs to hear. Others, with a little bit more money to spare, might rent a billboard on a busy road to get out the message…or buy some SLV casino chips and turn “the house” into a poorhouse. We can all do something; do what God has called you to do. If you haven’t heard Him, then be quiet and listen (smile). Make sure your downline is staying informed and engaged. Make sure to SPEAK UP and tell the universe your intention of global peace and prosperity.

We all know the horrific harms of 5G, but many countries and fellow patriots are beyond the ability to resist its rollout. TOGETHER we are a mighty power. Each of those 5G units requires SILVER to work. If we remove all the physical silver from the market by purchasing every ounce we can find, we can make it too expensive to build those 5G units! Plus, the EVIL EMPIRE will not be able to source the silver as citizens will keep it decentralized in millions and millions of homes around the world.

Make sure your downline knows that the most efficient way of getting rid of 5G is to take away their ability to make units.

BUY PHYSICAL SILVER SAVE THE WORLD FROM 5G.

The New Green Deal is not going to fare any better as solar panels and electric cars all require SILVER. If the manufacturers can’t find enough silver, or what they find is not affordable, the units cannot be made. 10 Fascinating Uses for Silver. Check out this video where they show you that it takes 54 ounces of silver to make the featured solar panels.

Mobile phones, robots, and technologies that they want to use against humanity to surveil and control us all require SILVER. They cannot move forward to digital tyranny unless they can build these devices. We, on the other hand, can use our collective power – right here and now – to change the dynamics of how silver will be used in the future.

It is the precious metal that takes us to our new future, patriots. Silver can be used to set us free from the banking cabal and centuries of usury and manipulation. Silver can heal and clean. Silver can be used for technologies that benefit humanity. There are many great ways to use the Mother’s metal, but She needs us to remove it from the evil handlers who want to snuff out human consciousness.

.

