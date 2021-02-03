February 3, 2021

A little catnip for you truth-hungry AIMCats….

Yellen Gets Ethics Waiver To Lead Regulator Meeting On Gamestop Insanity After Taking $810K From Citadel

SEC To Crawl Through Social Media, Hunting For Gamestop Manipulation Fraud “According to the report, the scrutiny – which comes following news that a non-recused Janet Yellen will head a task force of financial regulators addressing the recent surge in GameStop and other stocks, as well as silver, and which will inevitably also look at Citadel which paid Janet Yellen 810,000 in non-conflict of interest dollars for a handful of speeches last year – is being done in tandem with a review of trading data to assess whether such posts were part of a manipulative effort to drive up share prices.”

Shhh…don’t let the cat out of the bag. We know who really started the SILVER WARS. We also know that SILVER is an important metal in the manufacturing of 5G units.

Physical Premium To Paper Hits Record As Silver Market Tears In Two

.

Executive Order 13772, titled “Core Principles for Regulating the United States Financial System“, is worth a second look in light of the banking problems that we could soon be seeing.

Remember that if the financial system crashes, your credit cards might not work at the retail stores and retailers will be delighted to start taking your cash again. Make sure you have enough cash on hand to feed you and your family during this transition phase of resetting the system.

.

.

Interesting hour-long video for your edutainment this evening. There’s Something Strange About Washington D.C. | Justen Faull and Wes Faull. Do you think folks in your downline might like to watch this?

.

The Silver Institute issued a report last week saying silver “will be a necessary component in almost all aspects of this technology.” The Silver Institute report said global 5G-related silver demand is currently around 7.5 million ounces, but with increased 5G-related demand in future years, this is expected to increase to around 23 million ounces by 2030

Want to end 5G madness? Easy-peasy…band together and take all the physical silver off the market. Make it so expensive and rare to obtain that the tyrannical globalists can’t make the units anymore. Do your part to save humanity and buy silver!

China’s 5G expansion ‘positive for silver demand’

We can also put a slow-down to military grade Atlas-type robots coming to police your neighborhood by removing an important manufacturing component from the market – SILVER. “The superior conductivity of silver makes it the optimal choice for use in miniature electronic devices, such as watches, smartphones, and robotics.” Source

Time to stop complaining about their scary technologies and do something about it, citizens. What do they all have in common? The need for silver!!! What is your action plan right now? BUY SILVER. Then alert your friends and family. Who cares that the premium prices are going up when you have HUMANITY to save from the EVIL EMPIRE!

.

As you know, we have AIMCats stationed around the world to keep an eye on things. They are like sleeper cells that WOKE UP a few years ago and are assisting with the transformation of the planet. Our eyes and ears in South Africa has been checking for SILVER in his area and receive this reply back from African Bullion on February 3, 2021:

Thank you for your patience. Unfortunately at this stage I can’t quote on silver krugerrands or the American Eagle. I was able to secure 1000 ounces of Silver Australia Kangaroos.Premiums are all up and as stock becomes available we will add to our online shop. I have added your name to my waiting list for Silver Eagles, please let me know how many you think you may need. In the meantime, we do have other silver legal tender coins available by clicking on the link: https://africanbullion.co.za/shop/

.

We told you that Newsmax was just another corporate propagandist. Newsmax Host Walks-Off Set During Segment With Mike Lindell

.

AIM Cat Michael L. writes:

Remembering your love of Baroque Music made me send this out to you.

So refreshing to hear unbelievable Baroque Music you’ve never heard before . . . as you will notice.

Nothing against the Baroque Geniuses we all know about. But after years of trying to find the best interpretations or recordings . . . it’s a pleasure to hear superlative material your ears have never heard before. Baroque Music from The Netherlands

.

Enjoy 100 precious felines and let them warm your heart. Video here.

.

.

.

If you would like to share this link, please use this link: https://archive.is/J844s