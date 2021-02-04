.

Take out several GoliathS with SILVER!

Why are we so laser focused on the SILVER REVOLUTION? Because it is the tip of the arrow in taking out the banksters, Wall Street, and our debt slavery. BONUS is that we can also take out the technology they plan on using for our enslavement.

This is the most important weapon we have to defeat the globalists, AIMCats. Below are articles and videos that can help you educate and enlighten your downline. Let’s all work together on the SILVER REVOLUTION.

The SILVER Revolution Will Change the World

Don’t let the fat cats be the only players to win big in the SILVER CASINO.

Play the SLV casino like you play fantasy football. It’s all a gamble, and you, too, can win $$$ just like JPMorgan Chase has for decades.

Who wants to go to the online SLV CASINO today?

A shortage of computer chips is curbing production for automakers around the world. Wait until the high-tech industry finds out that citizens cornered the market on physical silver!

US senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage. Wait until the electric vehicle industry has to pay the real price of physical silver!

Bix Weir video:

CFTC ALERT! No Physical Silver ANYWHERE and Yet Prices Collapse?!

The Global Supply Collapse Continues to Get WORSE: Shortages of Clothing, Appliances, Food, and Other Essentials

Researchers Uncover How the CDC Illegally Inflated COVID-19 Death Statistics

Love Your Servitude – Aldous Huxley & George Orwell Cartoon video inside to share with your downline.

We found out who the KING of “K” Street is and have a blockbuster report for you. Coming soon. Miners are putting special touches and finishing details on documents and evidence.

