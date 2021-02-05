February 5, 2021

VIDEO INSIDE: Someone on Tiktok posted a video of Trump in Florida this weekend. They say he was handing out $50 bills.

Of course, we knew surveillance like this would be coming from the ‘One World Order’ company store, Amazon:

‘Dystopia Prime:’ Amazon AI van cameras spark surveillance concerns

* Amazon is rolling out AI-enabled surveillance cameras in its delivery vans

* Drivers and privacy advocates say the company is building a massive mobile surveillance system

During the Nazi WWII regime, old people, along with the infirm and feeble, were exterminated first. Old people carry memories of real truth and must be murdered in order for the state to continue its lies and propaganda effectively. UK Vaccine Minister: All Over Age 50 Must Be Vaccinated Before Lockdown Lift Begins

The goal for the British – American Pilgrims is to put us all in concentration camps and beat the sh^t out of us before the extermination process. World-wide genocide cannot be done all at once. It starts with the face muzzles, then the forced vaccinations, next the Covid concentration and internment camps, with the final destination – YOUR DEATH. Want to see what is coming next…just watch what the Chinese and the British are doing.

Chinese Concentration Camp Victims Endured Gang Rapes with Electric Batons

Want to put Bank of America on notice? They, like JP Morgan Chase, hold huge positions in physical silver. Here’s how you take them down a notch or two- Operation Humpty Dumpty.

Bank of America Notifying Feds of Customer Purchase History to Use Targeting Capitol Hill Protestors

The Stock Market Is Broken, Now for All to See. The historic short squeeze, engineered by a bunch of deeply cynical small traders, exposed just how rigged the market has been.

Here’s where 30 Pence Judas has landed, after (we speculate) picking up his bearer bonds in St. Croix.

.

VIDEO Saving Free Speech Online – Gab founder Andrew Torba

Biden voter carried a confederate flag through the Capitol, pretending to be a Trump supporter

AIMCats like dogs, too, and these darlings will keep you smiling all day long. VIDEO: Here’s Why There’s Nothing Better Than Coming Home To Your Dog

