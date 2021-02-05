.
To share this website, please use this archive link: https://archive.is/hsg29
Stop Thinking Small! Squeeze that silver and save the world!
.
THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING! $1.5 BILLION OF NEW MONEY ENTERED SILVER ETFS YESTERDAY!
VIDEO $4797 Silver: The Debt Clock Squeezing Life Out Of The Dollar
“I WILL PURCHASE 1 OZ of SILVER FOR EVERY UPVOTE..LET’S TAKE IT TO THE MOON!“
.
Blowback: Hedge Funds Ramp Up Security Amidst “Death Threats”, “Obscene Messages”
.
VIDEO It would be hard for SEC to regulate social media: Fmr. SEC chairman
VIDEO: Last SLV audit was the Friday before EFP Market Broke
They just halted trading of GameStop after it gained 40% this morning. THE FIX IS IN!
.
VIDEO The Great Reset and the Zoom Accord.
More and more malls are going bust and turning the keys over to the banks. Will this trend further erode the financial condition of banks? Foreclosed malls are not seeing buyers and one mall just left Deutsche Bank high and dry. Read all about it.
Lord Jacob Rothschild Lifts the Veil
Mike LIndell: Absolute Proof of Election Rigging
.
VIDEO Watch #CNBC and Jim Cramer downplay the #SilverSqueeze
Fox News Cancels Lou Dobbs’ Show
Amazon stole $62 MILLION in tips from delivery drivers and the fed is telling them to give it back
.
GAB with the GABriels
.
.