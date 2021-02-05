.

AIMCats, you are amazing! Please open the headline link above to read what this community did in the silver markets over the last week. This play to get physical silver removed from the retail markets was “Bottom Up”. Now we work together to smash them to smithereens with our “Top Down” operation, but only those who can afford to lose money should strike out on this mission.

As you full well know iShares Silver Trust (SLV) stock is fake, phony, imaginary. No matter how much money is invested in their stock, they will sell it. They tell you that each share is equivalent to one ounce of silver.

If you have been watching the videos we have posted, you will have learned that SLV is adding millions of shares. Bix reported that SLV added 61 million shares – just on one day! You are having a hard time finding a few silver rounds, yet SLV just pulls millions of ounces, from thin air. No matter the supply and demand, the SLV paper price stays relatively the same. Sounds like Dominion Trading Machines to us.

This is a very dangerous situation the bankers are in because essentially they are just leasing silver from the JPMorgan Chase’s hoard of silver (reported at 1 billion ounces) to the 4-6 distributors. Chase has now leased the same stash over many times, who knows how many. But each paper trade is supposed to be attached to real silver.

We saw what was going on last week and jumped in ourselves. We exited the stock market long ago so these stock trades were strictly offensive moves to destroy Wall Street in its own casino. You may have done the same. We bought GME to help with the WallStreetBets cause and are not selling. Don’t care if it drops to $5. Look how cheap GME is today. On sale!! They can never cover their shorts because they issued more stock than there was in the company.

Looks like a GME blue light special to us!

We bought two rounds of SLV – last week $20k, then added another $10k. For me these are 30,000 silver bullets right between the eyes of bankers and brokers. I don’t expect to get them back because my intent is to crash their fake system. If you can spare bullets to fire, please buy some SLV casino chips today before market close or as soon as you can.

With this ‘bottom up – top down’ strategy, we can crush them.

These paper shares are supposed to represent real silver, which they don’t because there isn’t that much silver to cover their MASSIVE SHORT. They will have to increase the price of their paper, or suffer a million more blows by folks who see their massive naked, ugly situation. Either way we are going to force the lid off of silver manipulation.

The goal: Fire enough bullets into the SLV market that JP Morgan Chase and other banks (Bank of America has silver stored, too) that their criminal silver market crashes to the ground like Building 7… and the U. S. Treasury can seize their silver hoards and make it a part of our new basket of reset currency. This time, citizens are going to reset the financial systems in their favor, not the Rothschilds.

Did you know that the collapse of these markets will also put the CIA out of business? Catch up on this lesson from May 2017 which is still relevant today.

CIA Bullets Keep the U.S. Dollar Strong

It’s all phony baloney ‘money’ printed on demand at the Federal Reserve. That $30,000 today may have some value at the grocery store and the stock market, but after the collapse it will be worth who knows what – our dollars have been inflated to the moon so this $30,000 in the new system could have a value of $30. But what it does today is put their bankster balls in a vice grip with all of us citizens out here SQUEEZING HARD. We will be squeezing diamonds from hedge fund lemons.

If you can afford to pick up some SLV chips and make the banksters eat their shorts, we may actually be able to collapse the entire corrupt, evil system into our laps. Those who are holding real silver will be the new wealth class to emerge and reset U. S. currency and restore the Republic. Plus, we take away the material that they need to build their surveillance state of 5G towers and warrior robots around the world – can’t do it without silver.

How to destroy 5G rollout

There will be lots of details to work through, but for now we need to work together, all around the world, to crush the banksters. Then step out of the way for the collapse. You should have protected your investment assets by sidelining into U. S. Treasuries or other safe havens, picked up cash at the bank (while you still can), and collected physical silver. Make sure the pantries are stocked and ready to ride out the credit crunch that will effect the supply lines. Remember, your fake fiat dollars and credit cards still work in the grocery stores – for now. They may not after the banking crash.

Please forward this flier through your downline so we can get traction all over the world for Operation Humpty Dumpty.

