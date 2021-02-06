.

Video. They did it without wearing masks! Silicon Valley Patriots Visit the 'Friendliest Store in Town'

California just banned 1482 handguns from being sold.

Senate Again Rejects Bill Requiring Care for Babies Who Survive Abortion

VIDEO JPM Silver paper fraud #silversqueeze

Want to give Bank of America a wake up call? Better than boycotting is to make silver so expensive that the bank collapses under its silver rigging fraud.

Calls for Bank of America boycott grow after data given to FBI.

VIDEO Silver Has Never Seen This Demand | SLV Scrutiny

If your local pawn and coin shops are out of silver, go sterling silver shopping at the second-hand and pawn stores. Here’s a DIY video on how to recover sterling silver from silverware; however, an easier way is to take your stash into coin shops that advertise “we buy silver” and let them do the furnace melting.

VIDEO Selling Sterling Junk Silver in a Coin Store

healthsourceone reminds novice and seasonedsilver bugs:

► For every one ounce of silver, there are 300 paper claims to it. Talk about a short squeeze if everyone requested delivery on the Comex!

► The gold to silver ratio has always been 15:1 for most of history, right now it’s around 66:1. It’s even been 2:1 at certain times. It’s mined at a rate of 8:1.

► Go to usdebtclock.org and look at the dollar to silver ratio in 1913 vs today.. this might give you an idea how far this can really run.

► Going ALL THE WAY BACK to Rome in the first century, most reserve currencies have lasted about 100 years on average. The US started in 1920 and guess what year it is.. I wonder if that’s why the economic forum keeps saying “the great reset”..

► There is no example in all of history of a fiat currency that has survived and retained its value.

► Silver at this very moment should be worth at least $200. If the paper contracts weren’t manipulating the price is would easily be $2000 or more.

AIMCats are sending emails from around the world, reporting how they are doing their part to snag as much physical silver as they can. Thanks Weyne, Helen, and others for helping us end the bankster rule over planet earth.

Even more important is how we can remove a REQUIRED metal from 5G devices and units that are being built to control and surveil us. If we can’t fight our politicians in rolling out 5G into our communities, we can remove the most important metal needed in their production – SILVER. We can make it so scarce and expensive that it will be impossible to build their internet of things control system.

We are calling on every citizen to do his/her part to remove all silver from the retail and commercial markets by buying as much of the physical product possible, even going to the second-hand shops and snagging all the sterling silver.

Please don’t be concerned about the premium prices. The removal of silver from the markets TODAY releases future generations from debt and tyrannical slavery.

There is a price to secure freedom. This generation is not being asked to spill blood on the battlefield…just pay higher premiums to suck silver “weapons” out of the retail and commercial markets.

The lack of physical silver will not only destroy their high-tech surveillance and control industries, but their global financial Ponzi scheme as well. Plus, you will want to hold a valuable source of wealth in the great reset….which is going to benefit the citizens of the world, not the evil banksters and globalshits.

Please work a little harder today to educate your downline about all the benefits of buying and holding physical silver. Those with $$$ to spare, do your patriotic duty and create havoc in the paper silver markets by buying more and more that they can never deliver. Bottom up. Top down. SQUISH.

