“The Pilgrims Society has been “keeping the world on the right track” (Congressional Record, August 19, 1940) and it is “the most powerful international society on earth” and is “so wrapped in silence that few Americans know of its existence since 1903” (“The Empire of The City—World Superstate,” 1946). It holds the management reins of Bilderberg, Trilaterals, CFR and many” more! http://www.silverstealers.net/

Answers per direct quotes from recent government officials.

If I get vaccinated:

1.- Can I stop wearing the mask?

Government Response – No

2.- Can they reopen restaurants, pubs, bars, (churches) etc. and everyone work normally?

Government Response – No

3.- Will I be resistant to covid?

Government Response – Maybe, but we don’t know exactly, it probably won’t stop you getting it

4.- At least I won’t be contagious to others anymore?

Government Response – No you can still pass it on, possibly, nobody knows.

5.- If we vaccinate all children, will school resume normally?

Government Response – No

6.- If I am vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?

Government Response – No

7.- If I am vaccinated, can I stop disinfecting my hands?

Government Response – No

8.- If I vaccinate myself and my grandfather, can we hug each other?

Government Response – No

9.- Will cinemas, theatres and stadiums be reopened thanks to vaccines?

Government Response – No

10.- Will the vaccinated be able to gather?

Government Response – No

11.- What is the real benefit of vaccination?

Government Response – The virus won’t kill you.

12.- Are you sure it won’t kill me?

Government Response – No

13.- If statistically the virus won’t kill me anyway … Why would I get vaccinated?”

Government Response – To protect others.

14.- So if I get vaccinated, the others are 100% sure I’m not infecting them?

Government Response – No

So to summarize, the Covid19 vaccine…

Does not give immunity.

Does not eliminate the virus.

Does not prevent death.

Does not guarantee you won’t get it.

Does not prevent you from getting it.

Does not stop you passing it on

Does not eliminate the need for travel bans or social distancing.

Does not eliminate the need for business (and Church) closures.

Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns.

Does not eliminate the need for masking.

So…what is it actually doing? Nothing…Except possibly killing or injuring you from the vaccinations.

The original reason to do the vaccines sold to the public was we could go back to normal. That was all a lie from day 1.

The vaccine has only been tested and proven to lessen some severe reactions to Covid-19 infection. However there are better and safer ways to reduce the effects of the infection. The vaccines were Never tested to prevent getting Covid or to prevent spreading Covid. A lot of potential vaccine risks (incident rates are approaching Covid itself.) with nothing getting better.

And yet many are comfortable in their belief of the lies. None of the Big Pharma executives have taken the shots they created and may never take them. Bill Gates a key funder of these vaccinations, never seems to mask and will not take any of “his” vaccinations ever.

Plus based on how fast coronaviruses mutate, these shots will be mostly useless by next year.. Time for more Big Pharma Government bailout money. Big Pharma is indeed a very powerful political lobbying group.

