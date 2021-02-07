.

Join me, AIM School of Truthers. We have a planet to save and have a perfect SILVER weapon to fire at bankster BULLies.

Veni. Vidi. Vici.

Never before in human history have We the People had such an opportunity to take back our national sovereignties. We must not squander our timing and plays. Buy and hold physical silver like the future of all humanity depends on it. That is how important it is to remove silver from the hands of the Pilgrims.

Students in the AIM School of Truth know the history of the British-American Pilgrims and their control over the White House and the Federal Reserve/ U.S.Treasury. Armed with TRUTH and a stash of great memes, we are taking down the Comex and the corrupt banksters. Please do what you can to keep the silver fever raging around the world, if for no other reason than to keep the Satanists from building their hi-tech control and surveillance systems to destroy human consciousness.

Is Donald Trump a member of the Pilgrims? All of his predecessors were… Is this why he has gone into hiding? Was he placed in his position to prepare America for bankruptcy and the Great Reset? Will he be a White Hat or align himself with the evil banking cabal, by choice or by force?

This is why WE THE PEOPLE must ACT NOW. Do not wait for President Trump to save you. While the United States government is teetering between two simultaneous presidencies, citizens must go in and destroy their financial Ponzi scheme by blowing the lid off of it.

BOttom Up

Pay any premium on physical silver you have to. This puts enormous pressure on the imaginary silver held at SLV and other places. For you silver novices that think PSLV actually has physical silver in its vaults, wake up – it, too, is a Ponzi scheme. The only way you own physical is by having it in your hands.

By decentralizing the ownership of silver around the world, it will be difficult for central governments and corporations to control the raw materials they need to build 5G, Atlas robots, tracking tattoos, and the Internet of Things.

Price of a silver coin today = approximately $30-40

Removing silver from their evil system = PRICELESS

Top Down

For those that can withstand the risk and are so enraged with stolen elections, collapsing jobs, destroyed communities and families, step up and throw some bullets at the imaginary silver markets. Put so much pressure on those banking a**holes that their Ponzi scheme blows up in a million pieces. They cannot keep adding iShares without totally destroying their fake, phony market. CAUTION: This is high risk because you could lose all of your money when it collapses – suddenly.

This is not financial advice. This is a war strategy.

We are not going into the battlefield to spill blood and guts for the cause; we are launching their fiat currency right back at them in the form of silver stock trades. Make them cry in agony and jump out of windows when their hedge funds collapse, their fortunes destroyed, and their estates confiscated to cover their shorts.

How To Protect Your Local Economy From The Great Reset

We have the meme machine working round the clock over at Gab. Please drop in and grab what you need to send through your social media platforms. Make sure your downline gets a copy of this high-energy, informative video: #SilverSqueeze to Save the Planet

Did you see how many truck loads of silver would be needed to cover their trades in 4 days? https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105685211621034983

