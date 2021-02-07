.

COVID-19 VACCINE: A Slow-Motion Genocidal Bioweapon that Forever Alters the Genetic Blueprint and Damages the Immune System of Those Who Somehow Survive It Read All About it.

This is a must-read for advanced AIM students:

“Clearly, if digital money is to exist, the central bank must play a pivotal role, guaranteeing the stability of value, ensuring the elasticity of the aggregate supply of such money, and overseeing the overall security of the system. Such a system must not fail and cannot tolerate any serious mistakes.”

(Sounds like Dominion money rigging to us.)

This convoluted way of controlling the world’s monetary system will lead to complete tyranny over humanity, and it’s coming…unless We the People take away the Pilgrim’s ability to control the world’s money. Now, more than ever, patriots, we must secure the retail market of silver. By doing so we are ‘organically’ decentralizing our global money system, getting it out of central bank control and into the hands of millions of citizens (at least if they were ‘woke’ enough to know what is going on).

The lack of silver in the market will create a supply deficit, driving the price of physical silver to the Moon. It also becomes difficult to make killer technological devices like 5G units because they require silver which will be too expensive and rare for mass production.

Such an amazing metal – SILVER. It can enslave humanity or set us free. The decision is for us to make.

There is nothing more powerful than an idea whose time has come. Victor Hugo

Let me explain how we’re going to take down JP Morgan together and stop the manipulation of this precious substance and raise it from $25 to $1000! Read this.

I enjoyed listening to Clif High expose the Deceivers and Grifters: Charlie Ward, Simon Parkes, Sasha Stone, and Robert David Steele. When Clif goes into woo-woo, we are cautious as he has a tendency, in our opinion, to be a spiritual materialist. He discusses the ethers in the video, but we aren’t sure what his point of view is. Below we remind you that Douglas has written a book on the ethers which is available free for download:

We added a new link to the AIM app. The logo below will take you to WallStreetSilver on Reddit. The primary battle in the Great Information War has moved into the financial sector.

GAB CEO Goes On The Record: “We know 100% for a fact that Jared Kushner is actively trying to keep Trump off Gab”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Discusses Economy and The False Narratives Behind COVID Lockdowns

$3.2T in stimulus. So far. We’ve built no new factories. No new permanent hospitals. No airports. No highways. No schools. No broadband. No infrastructure of any kind. We jacked stocks and handed out welfare. But we did nothing to move America forward. Source.

