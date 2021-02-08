.

VIDEO: What SLV investors should know about JP Morgan, & send to the CFTC, SEC, and DOJ

VIDEO: Silver is amazing…why wouldn’t it be selling for $100 a physical ounce and be a bargain at that?

Incredible infographic inside. It is too large to present on the blog page. 21 Incredible Uses for Silver

VIDEO: Silver Premium As High As 100% in the U.K.

The Great Escape is from Fiat Currencies into Precious Metals.

There is No Escaping History: Fiat Currency Eventually Fails

Pay attention to your stock investments, if you have still not considered safe havens for them. When the stock market collapses like Building 7, unexpected, and beyond scientific principles, unless of course it was a controlled demolition, you would have already secured your shelter. The Great Reset is supposed to be a controlled demolition of the global economies.

Throughout the day, you can check on silver prices here: https://www.kitco.com/charts/livesilver.html

Yes, we saw Mike Lindell’s video on election rigging. We hope that it wakes up a few more sheeple, but for this community of truthers, it was a snoozer as we know all about the electronic rigging system and have reported it for years. What we found interesting about Lindell’s conclusions is it DEFLECTED from the real source of the rigging – Mark Malloch-Brown, the Privy Council, the British-American Pilgrims, and Prince Charles. The Chinese are too stupid to do this, but make nice patsies for the Crown.

In yesterday’s Cat Report, the link for Clif High’s video was not the correct one. We corrected it on the web version. This is for your records:

Clif High expose the Deceivers and Grifters: Charlie Ward, Simon Parkes, Sasha Stone, and Robert David Steele.

