Dear AIMCats,

Silver is the kryptonite of the globalists. They have a plan for humanity and it isn’t warm, fuzzy, and human-friendly. They want to surveil, control, and harvest human beings. We will become their digital slaves and in a few generations, human consciousness will be snuffed out. We will be human animals and will be farmed as such. The DIVINE SPARK that connects us to God will be extinguished …. forever.

The angels have given us a weapon to defeat them and it is silver. Without silver, the globalists cannot build the technology needed for the Internet of Things. With silver, We the People can free ourselves from debt slavery and digital tyranny.

Patriots, we have gathered here in this “corner” of the Universe because we share a similar consciousness. We resonate in a harmonic frequency of love and light. Our time is now and our purpose is clear. Our task to lead humanity out of bondage and into the New World Awakening. Our calling is to educate and enlighten the world about the beauty and wisdom of silver.

Let’s get folks so exited about silver that they will call this the Silver Rush of 2021. Appeal to whatever sentiment you think would interest your audience. Some groups may be passionate about buying silver if they knew it will destroy the 5G industry because silver is a required component in manufacturing the units. Others may be motivated to buy sterling silver for beautiful jewelry and trinkets.

Everyone doesn’t have a deep understanding why it is important to create a strong demand and increase the price for this precious metal. We are the leaders of the silver brigade. Our job is to motivate “the troops” to #silversqueeze every last physical ounce off the marketplace.

Troops with extra money to spare can throw ‘Molotov silver cocktails’ on the paper markets. Keep showing the regular folks how rigged the system is by exposing their criminal enterprise.

SILVER PSA. Please watch and share this video…..Also on Gab.

If the man in the gold sweater (video below) doesn’t make sense to you, you won’t be alone. This is what a squeeze looks like when there is no more narrative to hide silver rigging crimes:

VIDEO: Most Demand Ever | Andy Schectman

Yet DEMAND has never been higher and the rigged paper markets keep prices within a tightly controlled range. Rigged votes. Rigged markets. Lying media. Criminal politicians. Buy physical silver and destroy their evil plans to take-over the world.

AIM Patriot Tim writes regarding the audio of Clapper that we posted a few days ago: “It’s Lin Wood’s previously posted audio. Really doubt it’s Clapper.”

Our reply: Here is a video of Clapper, Tim. Jaw-Dropping Audacity, James Clapper Says President Trump Used Classified Information “To Target Political Enemies”

This madness, to tag and trace all human beings as cattle, is EVIL. But the globalshits can’t do it without SILVER. Your job is to secure as much silver as you can…then get your downline to do the same. We must remove the “bullets” from their technological weapons.

IMF wants to use “digital footprint of customers’ … online activities” to assess creditworthiness

