State of the Silver Bullion Market: A View From The Front Line
VIDEO Why Haven’t We Seen Hyperinflation?
VIDEO Banks are broke
Prince Charles controls all the big public accounting companies – like the ones responsible for AUDITING silver at the bouillon banks. The British have taken the White House. Prince Charles is King of America. HOMEWORK: The article below is a must-read.
SIR NIGEL KNOWLES: THE KING OF “K” STREET – IS THIS PRINCE’S TRUST CRIMINAL TOO CORRUPT TO JAIL
Warning: The Next Crisis is Just Around the Corner
Get ready for a staggering admission.
If you add up all of the money the U.S. has ever printed… over 40% of it was printed in 2020 alone.
That is not a typo.
VIDEO COVID-19: ‘Up to 10 years in prison’ if travellers break rules – UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock
VIDEO Super Bowl Tribute to Satan!
VIDEO Facebook Head of Global Affairs (Nick Clegg) FLEES When PV Journalist Confronts Him Over Comments In Leaked Tape!
Impeachment ‘Isn’t About Trump,’ but ‘Punishing the American Voters’
AIM Patriot Scott sends us a note:
Patriots: Tried to buy silver on Ebay now…globalist now have stop mechanism to track your buys.
“To ensure eBay remains a safe marketplace, we want to validate your identity before you purchase this item. Thank you for your understanding.”
Then, it says they’ll send you a pin. Remember pin, then enter pin. Then buy. This is a tracking trap to id who’s buying and put them on watch lists and it’s etc. Warning!!!!!
Alert downline….the gold globalists are stopping patriots.
APMEX Statement On Current Market Conditions
VIDEO How to Mint Silver Coins, Rounds, & Bars – Quality Silver Bullion Tour
The article below is highly recommended. Plus a great conversation to help you learn more about the stock market casino.
Naked shorting in GME and how the pieces suddenly fit together
Nothing is real. Watch this streamable video and share with your downline.
Pete Buttigieg Says DOT Studying Requiring COVID Tests for Domestic Airline Travel
Bet they haven’t factored in the increased cost of SILVER that they will need for their electric vehicles! More demand for physical silver! United Airlines orders 200 electric vertical aircraft
VIDEO Why Silver Price Manipulation Is Best Reason To Own It: Ted Butler
VIDEO Stock Market Crash Approaches: “This Is The Wildest Market I’ve Ever Seen”
GAB with the GABriels
