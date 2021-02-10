.

To share this bulletin, please use this archive link: https://archive.is/01vgj

.

.

VIDEO Why Haven’t We Seen Hyperinflation?

VIDEO Banks are broke

.

Prince Charles controls all the big public accounting companies – like the ones responsible for AUDITING silver at the bouillon banks. The British have taken the White House. Prince Charles is King of America. HOMEWORK: The article below is a must-read.

.

Warning: The Next Crisis is Just Around the Corner

Get ready for a staggering admission.

If you add up all of the money the U.S. has ever printed… over 40% of it was printed in 2020 alone.

That is not a typo.

.

.

VIDEO Super Bowl Tribute to Satan!

VIDEO Facebook Head of Global Affairs (Nick Clegg) FLEES When PV Journalist Confronts Him Over Comments In Leaked Tape!

.

.

AIM Patriot Scott sends us a note:

Patriots: Tried to buy silver on Ebay now…globalist now have stop mechanism to track your buys.

“To ensure eBay remains a safe marketplace, we want to validate your identity before you purchase this item. Thank you for your understanding.”

Then, it says they’ll send you a pin. Remember pin, then enter pin. Then buy. This is a tracking trap to id who’s buying and put them on watch lists and it’s etc. Warning!!!!!

Alert downline….the gold globalists are stopping patriots.

.

.

VIDEO How to Mint Silver Coins, Rounds, & Bars – Quality Silver Bullion Tour

.

The article below is highly recommended. Plus a great conversation to help you learn more about the stock market casino.

.

Nothing is real. Watch this streamable video and share with your downline.

.

Pete Buttigieg Says DOT Studying Requiring COVID Tests for Domestic Airline Travel

.

Bet they haven’t factored in the increased cost of SILVER that they will need for their electric vehicles! More demand for physical silver! United Airlines orders 200 electric vertical aircraft

.

VIDEO Why Silver Price Manipulation Is Best Reason To Own It: Ted Butler

VIDEO Stock Market Crash Approaches: “This Is The Wildest Market I’ve Ever Seen”

Make sure to check out our Gab page every day. We leave lots of meme weapons for sharing in your downline.

.

.

.