BREAKING NEWS: #SilverSqueeze is working! The balls on the bulls are being crushed by citizens around the world. Drop in and listen to this riveting interview. Silver shortage spreads to 1,000 ounce wholesale market.

Are you sick and tired of the criminality on this planet? Students of the AIM School of Truth have learned that all roads lead to the British-American Pilgrims and Charlie boy who want to rule us in their digital one world tyranny where we will all be chipped, tagged, and harvested. We tried to defeat them using law and order, the Constitution, and the judicial system. It hasn’t worked as the Pilgrims and their proxies (SES) have infiltrated our entire government, not only here in the United States, but in your country, too.

We have a powerful weapon to fight back. SILVER. It is their kryptonite. It will bring them to their knees and destroy their EMPIRES….but it will only work if citizens around the world do their part by securing PHYSICAL SILVER. We need to remove every ounce of it from the open marketplace.

Did you know that they can not run their Internet of Things without silver? Silver is in all their surveillance technology. Want to stop 5G? Buy up all the physical silver so that it is too expensive and decentralized to be able to mass manufacture. Want to stop the “Green New Deal”? SILVER. From windmills to EVs to solar panels, they all need silver.

We also need to decentralize and scatter the wealth of the world into the hands of ordinary citizens, like you and us. While Jamie Dimon is dreaming about imaginary silver prices at PSLV and SLV, we all go in and buy up the real stuff. Pay whatever premium you can afford and that seems reasonable to get this valuable metal off the streets. Then, when the Great Reset collapses on the Empire, citizens around the world will be able to get their economies rekindled because they possessed real wealth – silver.

For those of us who have extra money to fuel the flames of the great economic conflagration, go to the stock market casino and buy imaginary silver, forcing the banksters and bullion banks to “show their cards” or fold. Don’t count on getting this money back – just do it for the cause. Save humanity. We threw $30k into SLV because we are mad as hell and are sick and tired of living on a planet with globalshit mobsters like Hillary Clinton and Mark Malloch-Brown. We are fed up with rigged elections, fake money, lies, propaganda, criminal politicians, and these damn face muzzles.

A reminder to those who may have put off buying supplies needed to make colloidal silver water. Here is my recipe and inside it you will find the link to purchase the silver wires. Just sayin’. Doesn’t look like the price of silver will ever be lower. I bought enough wires a few years ago to hand down to several generations of family.

Let’s create mass hysteria and global silver fever. It’s so easy to herd the sheeple…just look what the social psychologists did with the face masks. We can use the same technique to create a frenzy about silver ownership. We need memes, videos, and your imagination to fan the flames of silver fever.

For example, this is a high energy video that may appeal to you and to your downline. The Great Stock Market Short Squeeze: It’s Far From Over (GME)

It pairs nicely with the cry baby analyst below. Also note that Jake Tran has a self-promo inside the video. Do not let it deter you from watching the full video.

Inside this video link, you will hear a Melvin Capitol analyst cry like a baby that the WallStreetBets millennials are beating them at their own game. Keep squeezing, patriots, whether you hold GME, AMC, or SLV – Squeeze the Shorts.

MELVIN CAPITOL “Analyst” LOSES IT With WallStreetBets Over SHORT SQUEEZE

MyGFsBFoensme posts: Yes my friend, it’s comical and very obvious that JPM is suppressing silver price. But why do they do it so obviously? BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO OTHER CHOICE. EITHER THEY SUPPRESS OR THEY ARE LITERALLY GOING BANKRUPT. Well, they are going bankrupt either way.

THC Therapeutics Has Begun the Process of Acquiring A Significant Amount of Physical Silver Bullion

AIMCat Scott reported yesterday of his concern of eBay collecting info on purchasers of silver. Today he updates us: “Thanks Patriot! Since then, the mysterious eBay pin requirement “disappeared”. I bought more silver and it did not demand the pin. I’m sure they are up to something evil.”

