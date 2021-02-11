.

VIDEO Ronan Manly (BullionStar) | Wall Street Silver

“Bitcoin IS the global digital currency (reset) we’ve been hearing about. It is the FedCoin / digital dollar. That’s why it was dropped anonymously.

Why the hell do you think all of these FED member Banks & Wall Street are integrating it into every area of their systems/framework?

You thought BTC was Banker Kryptonite?? Why do you think the big tech companies are now moving their excess “cash” positions into it?”

VIDEO Wholesale Gold and Silver Prices Revealed!

“All of you are doing to the markets what I’ve only dreamed of doing. Seeing younger players buying hard assets like silver makes me smile in the knowledge that Jamie Dimon is looking on with horror.

My 401ks have been wiped out twice. The system is all about transferring wealth from the little people to the elites. Silver price manipulation has prevented my generation from building durable wealth. I was born at the very end of the boom and worked my ass off for many years and have really nothing to show for it.

I’ve supported your operations in GME, AMC, etc. with my VERY limited IRA funds. I’m holding. Diamond hands.”

VIDEO Method for Recovering Silver From Silver Plated Items

Kamaloka (purgatory, purification fire)

All desires that have been created by it within the body and that have no inherent rights within the spiritual world must be rooted out. — Just as an object takes fire and is consumed, so is the world of desires, described above, consumed and destroyed after death. This affords us a glimpse into the world that supersensible knowledge designates as the “consuming fire of the spirit.” All desires of a sensual nature, in which the sensual is not an expression of the spirit, are seized upon by this “fire.”

The ideas that supersensible knowledge must give in regard to these processes might be found to be hopeless and awful. It might appear terrifying that a hope, for whose realization sense organs are necessary, must change into hopelessness after death; that a desire, which only the physical world can satisfy, must turn into consuming deprivation. Such a point of view is possible only as long as one does not consider the fact that all wishes and desires, which after death are seized by the “consuming fire,” in a higher sense represent not beneficial but destroying forces in life.

By means of such destructive forces, the ego tightens the bond with the sense world more strongly than is necessary in order to absorb from this very sense world what is beneficial to it. This sense world is a manifestation of the spirit hidden behind it. The ego would never be able to enjoy the spirit in the form in which it is able to manifest through bodily senses alone, did it not want to use these senses for the enjoyment of the spiritual within the sense world. Yet the ego deprives itself of the true spiritual reality in the world to the degree that it desires the sense world without the spirit.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 13 – An Outline of Occult Science: III: SLEEP AND DEATH

