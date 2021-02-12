.

.

Catch our silver jingle on Gab. Silver Fever is highly contagious so infect your downline! https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105719015440772656

Loved watching this interview (video below). Dave from Kitco is an industry dude and is trying to figure out how the #SilverSqueeze operation started by “interviewing” various silver experts and asking them what they think. He has been doing this for a few weeks and it seems to be Kitco’s way of trying to find out why SILVER FEVER is sweeping the planet, faster than a Pirbright coronavirus. Keep in mind, Dave from Kitco and Kevin Rich from the Perth Mint are dudes on the “outside”. They are not inside our truth network so don’t know about Operation Humpty Dumpty and our grassroots movement to take silver away from the bad guys.

KITCO VIDEO Who really was responsible for the #SilverSqueeze and how did they do it?

AIMCats, what we have done is the oldest trick in the book on warfare. We are sneaking into the enemy camp and stealing their munitions while they are sleeping. We are disarming the enemy before they know what is happened. We are taking their ammo – SILVER.

We are fighting a spiritual war. It is good vs evil.

The ‘weapon’ for this epic war for control of the planet is silver, the metal given to humanity by the angels, but demons have taken possession and are using silver to slay us. It is important that we move stealthily like cats to remove all physical silver from the marketplace and keep it scattered around the world under the protection of conscious beings (the WOKE crowd) who will safeguard the future use of silver from the demons.

Make it your patriotic duty to buy up all the silver you can, within your budget, of course. Scavenge unlikely places to find sterling silver. Keep placing orders with coin shops and bouillon sites so that the appearance of demand never lets up.

If you can afford to f***k with their imaginary silver market casino, buy as many silver casino chips as you can. Squeeze these rigged, fake markets with a vice grip that has them squealing like the globalist pigs they are.

Patriots, we are doing a phenomenal job. But we mustn’t let up. We are stoking a silver fever of mass hysteria like the one they created with the face masks. We want to see phones ringing off the hooks in coin stores with requests for orders. Doesn’t matter if they have silver or not; we want to create an illusion of a constant and steady demand for silver. If you don’t have money to buy silver, you can help the movement by calling coin shops in your area every day or so. Everybody can do something.

Use #silversqueeze everywhere you can. This helps folks find material on the subject when internet searching.

As the silver fever gets hot, we will turn up the heat even more. Like Fauci-Mengele who insists that 3 face masks are better than 1, we will insist that 1-2 monster boxes are better than a few ounces of rounds. We will demand that bouillon banks release their physical silver and provide truthful audits on what their vaults contain.

All excellent videos below:

VIDEO Nate Fisher: Beating the Bullion Banks at Their Own Game

VIDEO Learn to mine silver in your ‘backyard’

VIDEO Billionaire Reveals Sobering Insights Into America’s Dystopian Future

.

Muscle_Leading posts: Remember, we win this one ounce at a time. If you only can afford a few ounces that’s fine. It’s the cumulative effect of this movement that will make the difference.

1istmil adds:

To ALL silverbacks: WE ARE MAKING HISTORY right here right now.

Making 30X profit is just the icing on the cake. Anyone who joins this bloodless revolution early will be in the new top 1% of a brave new world!

Keep stacking silver. Keep telling people about silver!

.

Have y’all noticed that the financial channels like Bloomberg and CNBC are not using the word “silver” in their lexicon?Their silence is deafening. Read more.

.

Attention creators: If you have the skills and interest to create memes, videos, and posts about SILVER FEVER, send them our way. Once posted on AIM4Truth, your materials will help our war effort to take back the planet from the British -American Pilgrims. The objective is to get as many people possible to desire silver in order to blow apart the two silver markets – one for real, physical silver, the other for imaginary silver ETFs. Then it is game over for the Federal Reserve Central Bank mobsters.

Find a ways to keep your downline jazzed about owning and holding silver… in whatever way you think will motivate them.

.

Oh yeah, expect the stock market to crash along with fiat currencies. Did you ‘safe haven’ your investments yet?

.

All this talk about Bitcoin…so we wanted to remind you what our research found out about this CIA operation.

Satoshi Nakamoto Dossier Reveals CIA Ponzi Scheme

.

YouTube Is Now Blocking US Senate Hearings Because They Don’t Like What Is Being Said

DR. SHERRI TENPENNY EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION COVID VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS (Video)

COVID-19 VACCINE: A Slow-Motion Genocidal Bioweapon that Forever Alters the Genetic Blueprint and Damages the Immune System Producing an AIDS-like Covid Syndrome. Read more.

.

.

VIDEO 7 Everyday Uses for Colloidal Silver

.

We keep the memes flowing all day on our Gab site.

.

.