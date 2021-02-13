.

To share this bulletin, please use archive link: https://archive.is/hFeUW

We are Citizens Addicted to

.

VIDEO #SilverSqueeze Series: Ronan Manly (BullionStar) on Wall Street Silver! Note that the video is 1:12 long and a bit choppy, but silver bugs may like to hear from Ronan Manly who recently wrote the article – “Houston, we have a Problem”: 85% of Silver in London already held by ETFs.

.

.

We updated the article below on Gorsuch -added more documentation and better quality images.

Anonymous Patriots. (Jun. 05, 2020). Espionage at the highest level! Will Neil and Lousie Gorsuch sell out America to the Brits? American Intelligence Media, Americans for Innovation.

Such a gorgeous globalist Pilgrims Society couple (“a new ‘society,’ through royal favor, must quietly and expeditiously be created…” The wives and daughters of men controlling great wealth and influence in America must be given preference). Source: 24-step Strategy to Return America to British Rule.

For a PDF version: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-06-05-Espionage-at-the-highest-level-Will-Neil-and-Lousie-Gorsuch-sell-out-America-to-the-Brits-by-Anonymous-Patriots-American-Intelligence-Media-Americans-for-Innovation-COMPRESSED-Jun-05-2020.pdf

Also share from GAB: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/105723644006156541

.

.

VIDEO Silver Bullion London Supplies Almost Gone

VIDEO SilverSqueeze Panel: Andy Schectman, Chris Marcus, Frank Holmes, and more!

VIDEO SILVER ALERT! Riggers on the Ropes! Grab Any Physical Silver You CAN! (Andy Schectman & Bix Weir)

International brokers sued over naked short selling allegations CIBC, Bank of America, UBS and TD Bank stand accused of coordinating “abusive” naked short selling and spoofing strategies

.

the_tourniquet posts: 1000 oz bars = unaffordium and unobtainium!

Let’s see what happens when Tesla finds out they can obtain them only if they pay a huge premium and wait for several months. Go manufacture a car with bitcoin.

EndTheFedBanksters adds: If the stock market crashes and we know it will soon, metals is the safest place to be. Yes it probably will go down but just as fast as traders sell, nervous investors will sell their other assets and all rush to the safe haven of all safe havens.. precious metals. At that point you hold onto it for dear life.

.

VIDEO Check out this vaccine ad aimed at children

Yearly COVID-19 shots might be needed by everyone, Johnson & Johnson CEO now conveniently claims

Biden’s “100 Days” Of Masks Transforms Into Masks “Through The Next Year”

.

.

.

#ImpeachKamala Actually, she needs to be arrested for immigration fraud, but Homeland Security has no interest in protecting the nation from illegal aliens. Watch tweet video inside.

VIDEO Kamala Harris said fight 22 times in her 2019 speech

.

Establishment Favorite Nikki Haley Digs Knife Into President Trump’s Back – “we shouldn’t have followed him”

.

Kamaloka (purgatory, purification fire)

‘If the enjoyment of the senses, as an expression of the spirit, signifies an elevation and development of the ego, then an enjoyment that is not an expression of the spirit signifies the impoverishing, the desolation of the ego. If a desire of this kind is satisfied in the sense world, its desolating effect upon the ego nevertheless remains. Before death, however, this destructive effect upon the ego is not apparent. Therefore the satisfaction of such desires can produce similar desires during life, and man is not at all aware that he is enveloping himself, through himself, in a “consuming fire.”

After death, what has surrounded him in life becomes visible, and by becoming visible it appears in its healing, beneficial consequences. A person who loves another is certainly not attracted only to that in him which can be experienced through the physical organs. But only of what can thus be experienced may it be said that it is withdrawn from perception at death; just that part of the loved one then becomes visible for the perception of which the physical organs were only the means. Moreover, the only thing that then hinders that part from becoming completely visible is the presence of the desire that can only be satisfied through physical organs.

If this desire were not extirpated, the conscious perception of the beloved person could not arise after death. Considered in this way, the picture of frightfulness and despair that might arise in the human being concerning the events after death, as depicted by supersensible knowledge, must change into one of deep satisfaction and consolation.”

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 13 – An Outline of Occult Science: III: SLEEP AND DEATH

.

.

VIDEO Breastfeeding has a new ‘woke’ name

New Video Shows Massive California Container Ship Traffic Jam

The Right to Repair Movement Is Poised to Explode in 2021

VIDEO Kim Clement Prophesied Betrayal in the White House in 2010 – Do You See It?

AIMCat freemel was looking for a particular audio/video. Here is our archive page that contains all the material we did through December 2020. https://archive.is/VkPOn

.

.

.

.