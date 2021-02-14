.

Isn’t #SilverSqueeze exciting? Such a fun way to take down the evil banking system that wants to enslave humanity in more and more debt. It’s somewhere in between fantasy football, geocaching, video gaming, and blogging, all activities that can be done PROFITABLY while begin locked in and shut down.

Let’s continue the pressure, squeezing the balls off the bulls, until their corrupt Ponzi scheme comes crashing down, taking the Washington D.C. swamp with it. They have no idea where the movement is coming from as it is global and fast-moving. When each of us TAKES ACTION we can reset the economy in OUR FAVOR, not theirs. No ounce is too small. No letter or phone call too insignificant.

Illegal Tactics and DTCC/Prime Broker Complicity In Naked Shorting & Retail Shutdown of GME (DTCC/Prime Brokers decision makers need to be questioned at the 2/18 GameStop Congress hearing)

George Gammon is at the white board (video below) to teach us about Klaus Schwab’s magical money that will be used to control human animals on their prison planet. It is a 42 minute lecture and worth your time to learn how their system works. After you are finished, go buy some silver and let those globalist banker pigs know how you plan on resetting the global financial system.

$SLV just admitted they are getting squeezed. $SLV just changed their prospectus to CYA. “Experts” said it is not possible. The fact is, there is not enough #silver to cover demand. March Comex silver delivery will be interesting. Read tweet.

See Gab post here. Share with your network. #SilverSqueeze is working!

The paper markets (PSLV and SLV) will have to slow or stop creating more “shares” of the ETF, which means new customers would have to buy shares from the “old” ones at a higher price. By forcing the IMAGINARY SILVER prices to increase, we expose JPMorgan’s Ponzi scheme for all to see.

Don’t forget that legislation makes the bank account holder a “partner” with the bank and funds can be seized to cover the shorts of banking derivatives (Ponzi scheme). The bank can use your funds to cover their shorts. ….. unless, of course, you don’t have an account with them.

VIDEO Alert! Catastrophic Stock Market Crash Is Very Likely In The Months Ahead

VIDEO Why are silver ETFs like SLV shorting COMEX futures?

Google adds 12 new types of manual action penalties that can censor websites and make them disappear from search results

Malls around the country have been decimated because of the global false flag bioweapon and its lockdowns and shutdowns. One after another, funds holding these mall assets are plummeting into the abyss. Do you hold assets in dying real estate?

Owner of Westfield, Buckling under $32 Billion in Debt, Plans to Dump its US Malls After Huge Losses

VIDEO President Trump’s attorney destroys the media

Senate Votes to Acquit President Trump – Seven DeceptiCons Showcase The UniParty: Burr, Collins, Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, Sasse and Toomey

Ted Cruz Reveals Submitted Questions Not Asked: ‘Can We Build Keystone Pipeline if We Add Hunter Biden to the Board?’

Yes, AG Rosen, Secretary McCarthy and Secretary Miller…looks like you were all fully aware of the security needs in Washington D.C., and clearly before Jan 6th. Please explain.

Former Capitol Police Chief’s Letter to Nancy Pelosi

Man charged with plotting and participating in Capitol incident was former FBI section chief with top-secret security clearance

The FunVax was actually predicted over 100 years ago by one of the greatest prophets of the modern age, the peerless Earth scientist and founder of Biodynamics and Anthroposophy—Rudolph Steiner. See: Over 100 years ago Rudolf Steiner warned of a diabolical plot to vaccinate all of humanity.

COVID-19 “INJECTION” IS EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY – NOT A VACCINE

