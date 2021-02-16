.

Learn about the #SilverSqueeze movement and why you should join the movement. If you can’t find any more physical silver in shops or on the web, move on to stacking GOLD. Listen to George Gammon below for reasons why you will want to protect your wealth from increasing hyperinflation.

GEORGE GAMMON VIDEO Investing Legend Gives Dire WARNING!! (Shocking Info Revealed)

The stock market is a casino. Would you take your life savings and retirement investments to a casino …… and buy casino chips to play a game of chance in a house owned by the Rothchilds? How long will the stock market Ponzi scheme go on? Where will your wealth be after The Great Reset? Look how many stocks are SHORTED in the market – right now!

If you can’t find silver in the coin stores, consider gold, the other precious metal that protects your wealth from hyperinflation.

VIDEO The Seconds This Happens There Will Be A Huge Demand For SILVER Like Never Before – Keith Neumeyer

Dems introduce legislation to kill the gig economy, destroy millions of jobs

VIDEO Snow Storm Details And Pictures With World News Report Today!

Texas Deploys National Guard As ‘Grid Chaos’ Leaves Millions Freezing In Darkness

If you have been a student in the AIM School of Truth for awhile, you will recall that we have spoken and written about the coming mini-ice age, called the Maunder Minimum. We alerted you to the need of developing other technologies to provide inexpensive energy, from homes to greenhouses. It is no coincidence that the globalshits don’t want you to know about THORIUM and other energy sources. So much easier to exterminate a few million citizens when the planet cools down a few degrees because of the Maunder Minimum.

Learn more about Prince Charles, his side-kick Nigel Knowles, and the Prince’s Trust in this BOMBSHELL report:

To all my Southern Sisters south of the Mason Dixon line.

VIDEO “Ma’am” is Not an Insult

