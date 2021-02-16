.

AIMCat Tim, who is a contributing member of ‘Betsy’s Team’, sends us a picture of Pam, pictured at the top of the page with this note:

I found out today that I have to say goodbye to my dear cat, Pam. I apologize for coming to you with my bad news, but I think highly of you and Douglas. You’ve helped me through these past few years in a new way. And I know what you think of cats and I know your spirits. I want you to know about Pam and how wonderful she is.

Pam came to me for years ago. My partner, Patrick, and I had just built a new guest house and I put down these heating mats to keep the sidewalk clear and at night one night I noticed a little black lump trying to keep warm in the bitter cold. That was Pam! She was down to skin and bones. I opened the door she stepped into that lovely little guest house and she had it all to her self as she recovered. She had had frostbite and she lost the tips of her ears. But she fattened up quickly and I got her spayed and vaccinated. She’s dying from breast cancer.

Cats that get spayed later in life are at much higher risk. I only learned that in my reading yesterday.

The guest house is one of those converted barn affairs and when she was a skinny little thing, Pam would jump through the air from beam to beam. It was terrifying and as soon as she was spayed and vaccinated I got her out of there and she joined the rest of my cats in the big old house.

She’s still bright and behaving almost like her usual self. Very intelligent and nervy. She’s a real AIM cat.

I don’t have many decent pictures are of her and I have to scramble through my big photo files to find the old ones I took when she first showed up, but here are a few I took last night. She’s first standing in my ratty back entry and then she’s in bed first holding Pat’s hand, then mine.

I want to be with my bold, loving Pam always.

Love to you both!

Our reply:

We are so sorry for your loss, Tim and Patrick. These furry little balls of mischief and love bring so much joy and entertainment to our world. With so many of us, around the planet, being in lock down and social isolation, our pets have become extra special in our lives. Have you noticed how they reflect your inner life back to you?

Have you noticed how you become a better human being when you care for and love another life, unselfishly and compassionately? Your heart is nourished from the sweet kisses they lick on your forehead in the morning or the nudges they give you to let them out the door or fill their feeding bowls. Our hearts need to be nourished, especially during these challenging times. Pam was there to nourish yours through a very difficult year, dear friends.

Sweet dreams, kitty Pam.