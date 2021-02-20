.

Make no mistake, Rush Limbaugh led the charge in educating and enlightening several generations about the truth of our world. Then the internet came along and inspired independent media bloggers and vloggers to continue the work. In this prescient image drawn by Ben Garrison in August 2019, we see Rush Limbaugh leading truth warriors, including Betsy, Thomas and an AIMCat, out of the lies and propaganda of the main stream media, in an all-out effort to restore the flag of Betsy Ross.

It always bothered me that Ben depicted Rush all in black; it gave me an eerie feeling that Rush might not make it into the new world that is arising from these ashes. He passed away this morning. Maybe he didn’t make it as far as the rest of us will go, but that is what a pioneer does. He or she blazes trails for others to follow and smooth out the path for even more to come.

God Bless Rush Limbaugh. He is in the loving embrace of Christ.

Pictured on the top of the page is Rush Limbaugh with his Abyssinian kitty, Punkin.

Trump: ‘Mitch Is a Dour, Sullen & Unsmiling Political Hack’

Trump Said Mitch McConnell Has Family Ties to China. Here’s What They Are

How Conspiracy Theorizing May Soon Get You Labelled A “Domestic Terrorist”

Make sure to familiarize yourself with House Bill 127. See meme and link on Gab post here.

If you can’t buy a monster box, buy a sleeve. If you can’t afford a sleeve, buy an ounce. If there is no silver, buy gold to preserve your wealth in the coming collapse of the fiat dollar. ProTip: If the coin shops are sold out, check around at pawn shops and jewelry stores.

“This is just another of the many signs, you had the immediate and severe beat-down response, JPM downgrades (comical), Janet started Yellin, the MSM “it’s over, nothing to see here” campaign, prospectus changes, the parallel nonsensical beat-down of gold, on and on. Nothing short of desperation. All the signs are there how big this is going to be.”

Hmmmm. If JP Morgan says forget the bubbles and just buy everything, maybe you should do the opposite and sell everything. Do you still have chips in the casino exposed to hedge fund follies and bankster rip-offs? Maybe it’s time to head to the cashier and cash out before the house is on fire.

Ronan Manly: Twilight Zone as ETF Provider Warns Buying Silver will Harm Hedge Funds and Large Banks

“So there you have it, one of the biggest silver-backed ETFs in the world apart from SLV, with a claimed 36.7 million ozs (1140 tonnes) of silver stored in London with custodian JP Morgan, is worried not about the interests of its investors, but about the outstanding short interest silver positions of the hedge funds and large banks.”

This is the reason you do not want to procrastinate. If you have been thinking about protecting your family and fortune, but haven’t done anything yet, consider that at some point these coin dealers don’t need to work a 9-5 anymore.

“On 02 February, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR), also using JP Morgan London as metal custodian and also traded on NYSE Arca, quietly amended it’s Prospectus to both sinister and comical effect, and in stealthy fashion uploaded a new version of it’s Prospectus to the SEC website, inserting the following wording on page 6:

“As of the date of this prospectus, an online campaign intended to harm hedge funds and large banks is encouraging retail investors to purchase silver and shares of Silver ETPs to intentionally increase prices. This activity may result in temporarily high prices of silver.”

Let the above sink in. You may need to read it a couple of times. For apart from showing panic about the effectiveness of #SilverSqueeze, we would wager that never in the history of Wall Street has the author of a Prospectus shown it’s true colors more than the above.”

VIDEO Refining POUNDS of SILVER!!

Kroger Closes More Grocery Stores Over “Hazard Pay” Laws

Deep freeze sends Texas electricity prices soaring 10,000%

Texas Freeze Raises Cost Of Charging A Tesla To $900

Thanks to those who sent condolences to Tim for the passing of kitty Pam. I am sorry that the comment boxes do not work – have tried everything on the dashboard to get it to work again. When Miner Mike has time, I will ask him to look under the hood. In the meantime, if you wanted to send a note to Tim, please contact us below and I will forward your email to him. He is also on Gab at @KazimirRules.

August 16, 2013

Together again.

