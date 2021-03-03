.

Nullify Everything!

AIMCats, let’s educate our fellow Americans about the way our country is supposed to operate. We have reviewed several videos and articles from the Tenth Amendment Center and will be presenting them a bit each day. Please educate yourself on the power of the Tenth Amendment so that you can educate your downline in how We the People can restore the Republic. For those of you who live in other countries, you may be in a position to advocate for this type of decentralization in your own government.

Centralization is the Problem, not the Solution

Major Changes Made/Texas/Mississippi

So-called “Smart” (actually Foolish) Meters at 28 Marinero Circle Tiburon CA, Nov 12, 2019. Looks like a lot of lawsuit potential here against the local authorities for permitting this health hazard.

Nope…this is not our full report on Klaus Snob, ultimate white male supremacist and Swiss Nazi….just a little warm up:

How Waste Plastic is Converted into Fuel | Plastic Pyrolysis

Layers of agendas going on in this Bloomberg video. We are leaving it without comment and look forward to reading yours.

U.S. Capitol Boosts Security Over QAnon Conspiracy Trump Will Reclaim Presidency March 4

Here is Kitco’s chief propagandist David Lin with industry shill Jeff Christian explaining silver squeeze. Filled with disinformation and outright lies. The readers have torn the interview apart in the comment section in YT. Maybe you would like to leave some thoughts and rattle their chains. We can assure you, the silver riggers are reading your comments.

Silver squeezers will just ‘lose money’; Jeff Christian debunks price ‘suppression’ theories

The #SilverSqueeze is about squeezing the physical market until the central banks and their debt slavery system collapses. It’s not about squeezing shorts in their fake ETF markets like Jeff Christian incorrectly explains. It’s about grabbing the ‘balls of the Wall Street bull’ that has been pillaging and stealing from average citizens for decades, and applying the same squeeze to them in places that matter – silver and gold. Plus, citizens see a hyperinflation tsunami on the horizon and want to protect their family and fortune ahead of the BIG CRASH.

Be fearless. Together we can end Wall Street tyranny.

Hot_Tie posts: I bought from Scottsdale mint two weeks ago, and got a message from them just last night saying they are now buying from the industrial market due to lack of silver available… the retail market is now raiding the industrial supply. If you are an industrial manufacturer sourcing buyer, and you must source to meet your obligated/contracted numbers of your finished product, and hearing one of your raw materials are in low supply, how would you do your futures contract(s)?

I have worked in logistics/sourcing for 25 years, and before we missed production and pay union workers regardless if they worked or not (At company I worked for in the late 1990’s it cost 300k per line per hour, and we had 2 lines).

Sourcing buyers will buy surplus stock to ensure manufacturing, or be fired. Now with the industrial market representing 60 or so percent of silver consumption, if they are spooked… they will buy surplus, which is penny’s on the dollar to missed production. My point… Retail only has to buy enough to spook sourcing buyers in the Ind. sector, and the industrial sector inadvertently becomes the biggest players in the silver squeeze.

I once bought every seat on an “out of service” plane in UK to Grovetown Ga… Paid the supplier to put an employee on the plane and bring a box of washers on as a carry-on (to bypass customs delays) to get the line back up ASAP. Someone missed a zero with inventory, and the lines shut down. The Gen. Mgr. didn’t care about commas in the price/costs to fix this debacle. Just my opinion. Source

Tilman Fertitta on Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax

Ten things the “Equality” Act will do. Source

Will destroy women’s Sports Force taxpayers to pay for “puberty blocking” drugs for children. Force taxpayers to pay for genital surgical procedures to change children’s anatomy. Open up all women’s bathrooms to men who “IDENTIFY” as women. Open up all other women’s facilities to men who IDENTIFY” as women. Mandate school curricula to begin teaching there are 72 or more “GENDERS”. Disallow Biblical teaching of only male and female genders as hate speech. Eliminate parental rights to intervene to protect their children from these things. Organizations teaching that marriage between a man and a woman is the natural union will be fined and sanctioned. Removes all restrictions on abortions, up to and including the due date.

Note to Van aficionados. Van Morrison – Latest Record Project (Lyric Video)

Africa’s Super Cats – Lions vs Brutal Leopards (Nat Geo Wild)

