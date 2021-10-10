“I could not listen to Trumps rhetoric in Des Moines, Iowa last night. Did he happen to mention our children’s forced mask mandates, the forced vaccine mandates for children in California, the forced vaccine mandates in our military, schools, hospitals, federal and state workers, businesses w over 100 people etc., the Adverse Reports and deaths from the vaccine? Serious questions! Did he mention these life threatening topics???????????? If not……………….He can go FUCK HIMSELF!”

Tyler Cocchiola @COACHisCOOL

The Eternal Ethers: The Secrets of Creation

Ohio telecom easement map (with lat. lon.):

https://puco.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/puco/utilities/telecom/service-area-map

#Luddism

Below are notes from our miners to AIMCat Special Ops. Don’t be concerned if you don’t know what this means. They will. Forward to a techie.

Anyone for Cyber Polygon? Polygon DB for IMAP. Making an assumption IMAP protocol. Dig 811 services to mark utilities. Anywhere there are flags & fresh digs are all over the area. Looks very much like home zone (2000).

https://www.kansas811.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/KS-IMAP-at-a-Glance-July-2013.pdf

* Note: looks like the USGS earthquake malarkey, la Palma distraction, connections for Super Nal facilities in remote areas & connected to submarine cables laid. The Miners found great info for UK, too, which he needs to explain. Operation Warp Speed was a submarine & navy job for underground cables.

It’s the Brits! Gates. Pirbright. Goldman Sachs. Malta. Caribbean islands. Ireland. Santander Bank Spain via South America. Brazil being free is a sad joke. They must be ready to rollout. IPv6 from IPv4 took place last summer & right before Trump left office. He was a big help, NOT!

Busy Boys! After tracking down multiple levels, which conveniently scattered under State, County, City names, the Cyber Polygon (SMART City) is a digital prison. The Kansas pdf enclosed is being installed here while we type. The IoT is on the move which is more than most can comprehend.

These guys own the fiber that circles Pirbright facility.

https://zayo.com/about/board-of-directors

Under A Fiber Optic Easement – Water Main #3

AIMCats, this “walk-off-the-job” action is a form of luddism. We salute the air traffic controllers. They are making it easier for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics to do the same.

Do you follow @fullmetaltruth on Gab? We do and this glass bead (below) was left in our inbox. Click the link below to view the video meme. Meow.

Film Flam Flynn is finished!! He was caught LYING to the Christian Community. This is how it went down:

The Gabriels listened to Flynn speak at an event where he clearly created a disturbance in the force and we discuss why in the audio below which was posted on September 23, 2021:

WHY IS MIKE FLYNN PROMOTING ALICE BAILEY AND THE SEVENFOLD RAYS?

On October 7, TruNews released this powerful comparison of the two FALSE PROPHETS, side by side. Click link to watch video:

The same day, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart lambasted Flynn for his outright lies. (Audio under link.)

Bye Bye Flim Flam – let your buddy Sir Richard Dearlove know that America will never approve of you as VP or President. You are a LIAR.

You may have conned Charlie Daniels, but you never fooled AIMCats, and now Christians around the world will see you as just another false prophet.

P.O.S. TRAITOR

We have been posting videos over on Gab to show you alternative heat devices that might be useful to you this winter in the northern hemisphere. A few of you asked if we would put them on a CAT for a more permanent position.

Pomoly Dweller Wood Stove – Portable Wood Stove For Tiny Homes And Van Life

FREE HEAT FOREVER! (DIY)

A Portable Heater That Every House Must Have

EMERGENCY HEAT & LIGHT FOR 72 DAYS // CRISCO CANDLES // NINTH ELEMENT (Click link to view on YouTube)

.

NEW Flower Pot Heater – Costs Just 4 Cents An Hour To Run

