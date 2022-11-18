Anonymous Patriots
Beware of OLD GLORY BANK in Michigan, Soon Everywhere

The Biggest Scam in History – Douglas Gabriel & Michael McKibben

HEY PATRIOTS, THEY REALLY DO THINK YOU ARE AS DUMB AS A BOX OF ROCKS

OLD GLORY BANK appears to be a banking scam associated with GLORIFI to lure unsuspecting patriots into a USURY digital currency prison

Charges interest, therefore it supports usury…. debt slavery?

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005087/en/Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma

https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry?entryname=BANKING%20INDUSTRY

https://tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=doc&state=4805:7znmor.2.1

Serial Number97515269
Filing DateJuly 22, 2022
Current Basis1B
Original Filing Basis1B
Owner(APPLICANT) Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY GEORGIA 3350 Riverwood Pkwy Ste 1900 Atlanta GEORGIA 30339
Attorney of RecordMark L. Seigel Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC

https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/BusinessSearch/BusinessInformation?businessId=3240600&businessType=Domestic%20Limited%20Liability%20Company&fromSearch=True

BUSINESS INFORMATION Business Name: Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC Control Number: 21073589 Business Type: Domestic Limited Liability Company Business Status: Active/Compliance NAICS Code:Any legal purposeNAICS Sub Code: Principal Office Address: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA Date of Formation / Registration Date: 3/12/2021 State of Formation:Georgia Last Annual Registration Year:2023
REGISTERED AGENT INFORMATION Registered Agent Name: Michael P Ring Physical Address: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA County: Fulton

Michael Phillip Ring, CA labor attorney & political activist

https://www.ringlaw.net/attorney/michael-p-ring/

https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/95922

Michael Phillip Ring #95922 California

Address: Ring & Associates, 1234 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101-2023

Phone: 805-564-2333  |  Fax: 805-564-8899

Email: mpr@ringlaw.net  

Michael P. Ring is a California LABOR attorney

MICHAEL RING IS NOT EVEN ADMITTED TO PRACTICE LAW IN GEORGIA (WHERE HE IS THE AGENT FOR OLD GLORY BANK), ONLY CALIFORNIA AND NEW YORK

BAR ADMISSIONS

·     California, 1980

·     New York, 1985

·     U.S. District Court Central District of California, 1981

·     U.S. District Court Northern District of California, 1981

·     U.S. District Court Southern District of California, 1980

·     U.S. District Court Eastern District of California, 1981

·     U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit, 1981

“Mr. Ring has tried many cases in both State and Federal Courts, as well as handling numerous arbitration’s before the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE, INC., the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECURITIES DEALERS, INC., the PACIFIC STOCK EXCHANGE, INC., and has appeared in both State and Federal Courts of Appeal.”

Given that Ring is a CA labor attorney, these appearances with various stock exchanges are dubious

Michael Ring has litigated one (1) case in the CA Northern district 3:96-cv-03097-WHA Seale v. Painwebber, Inc., et al

Thirteen 13 cases in the CA Central district (see below)

Zero (0) cases in the CA Southern district

One (1) case in the CA Eastern district

Michael Ring is not listed on any CA 9th Circuit cases in 1981 – so his representation on his website is fraudulent/malpractice

Michael P Ring is an attorney in 13 cases.

2:01-cv-07104-NM-JTLCharles J Burton v. Unum Life Ins Co, et alfiled 08/15/01   closed 03/08/02
2:01-cv-10780-LGB-EConstruction Laborer v. West Coast Landscapefiled 12/13/01   closed 06/16/03
2:03-cv-03819-RGK-RNBSandra Holmes v. Philip Morris Inc, et alfiled 05/30/03   closed 08/14/03
2:03-cv-06294-ABC-PLATiburcio Raya v. Transamerica Home, et alfiled 09/03/03   closed 10/23/03
2:05-cv-08273-JFW-MANMichael Corson v. Merck & Company Inc et alfiled 11/22/05   closed 01/20/06
2:07-cv-00890-ODW-CWCarolyn Daves v. ATK Mission Research et alfiled 02/07/07   closed 07/03/07
2:11-cv-04856-JAK-VBKSalvador Gaytan Sanchez v. Post Time Farms Inc et alfiled 06/08/11   closed 02/29/12
2:19-cv-08202-PSG-JEMBrian Whitaker v. Salt Caves, Treatments, Products, LLC et alfiled 09/23/19   closed 04/06/20
2:20-cv-04637-CBM-PDCall Delivery Systems, LLC v. Daryl Morgan et alfiled 05/22/20
2:93-cv-05537-MRP-SGilbert Casarez, et al v. Delco Sys Operations, et alfiled 09/13/93   closed 06/12/96
2:98-cv-01433-TJH-SHAmerican Handicapped v. AT&T Inc, et alfiled 03/02/98   closed 04/09/98
2:99-cv-11372-RAP-AJWXRaymond L. Evans v. Computer Assoc Intl, et alfiled 11/01/99   closed 01/24/00
8:06-cv-00130-DOC-ANThomas W Grayson et al v. Zumar Industries Inc et alfiled 02/06/06   closed 06/13/07

Michael Ring

Organizer at SEIU

Elk Grove, California, United States

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-ring-672b0a33/

SEIU Political Organizations
Washington, DC  15,816 followers

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seiu?trk=public_profile_experience-item_profile-section-card_subtitle-click

https://www.seiu.org/

https://www.seiu.org/about#leadership

https://www.seiu.org/mary-kay-henry

https://www.seiu.org/april-verrett “Verrett has been tapped twice by Governor Newsom,”

https://www.seiu.org/joseph-bryant “Training Specialist for the City and County of San Francisco”

https://www.seiu.org/rocio-saenz

https://www.seiu.org/neal-bisno/ “Neal Bisno helps unify organizing, political and member engagement work at the state and local level by leading the union’s State Power program.”

https://www.seiu.org/leslie-frane

SEIU Faculty Forward

Michael P. Ring does not do INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW, yet he is the chief AGENT on the Old Glory Bank trademark filings, using a Georgia address, which means he is practicing law without a license in Georgia.

OLD GLORY BANK appears to be an adjunct to CANDACE OWENS’ confidence trick GLORIFI

Candace Owens’ GLORIFi tied to Rothschild & Sons
Paraphrase from various Lewis writings and sentiments.
https://english.illinoisstate.edu/sinclairlewis/sinclair_lewis/faq/faq-homepage.shtml

Press Release. (Nov. 16, 2022). Old Glory Holding Company to Acquire First State Bank of Elmore City, Oklahoma, incl. Ben Carson, Larry Elder, Mary Fallin Christensen, John Rich. Old Glory Bank.

Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005087/en/Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma

Click to access 2022-11-16-Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma-incl-Ben-Carson-Larry-Elder-Mary-Fallin-Christernsen-John-Rich-Press-Release-Old-Glory-Bank-Nov-16-2022.pdf