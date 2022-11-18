Beware of OLD GLORY BANK in Michigan, Soon Everywhere

The Biggest Scam in History – Douglas Gabriel & Michael McKibben
HEY PATRIOTS, THEY REALLY DO THINK YOU ARE AS DUMB AS A BOX OF ROCKS
OLD GLORY BANK appears to be a banking scam associated with GLORIFI to lure unsuspecting patriots into a USURY digital currency prison
Charges interest, therefore it supports usury…. debt slavery?
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005087/en/Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma
https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry?entryname=BANKING%20INDUSTRY
https://tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=doc&state=4805:7znmor.2.1
|Serial Number
|97515269
|Filing Date
|July 22, 2022
|Current Basis
|1B
|Original Filing Basis
|1B
|Owner
|(APPLICANT) Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY GEORGIA 3350 Riverwood Pkwy Ste 1900 Atlanta GEORGIA 30339
|Attorney of Record
|Mark L. Seigel Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC
https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/BusinessSearch/BusinessInformation?businessId=3240600&businessType=Domestic%20Limited%20Liability%20Company&fromSearch=True
|BUSINESS INFORMATION Business Name: Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC Control Number: 21073589 Business Type: Domestic Limited Liability Company Business Status: Active/Compliance NAICS Code:Any legal purposeNAICS Sub Code: Principal Office Address: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA Date of Formation / Registration Date: 3/12/2021 State of Formation:Georgia Last Annual Registration Year:2023
|REGISTERED AGENT INFORMATION Registered Agent Name: Michael P Ring Physical Address: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA County: Fulton
Michael Phillip Ring, CA labor attorney & political activist
https://www.ringlaw.net/attorney/michael-p-ring/
https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/95922
Michael Phillip Ring #95922 California
Address: Ring & Associates, 1234 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101-2023
Phone: 805-564-2333 | Fax: 805-564-8899
Email: mpr@ringlaw.net
Michael P. Ring is a California LABOR attorney
MICHAEL RING IS NOT EVEN ADMITTED TO PRACTICE LAW IN GEORGIA (WHERE HE IS THE AGENT FOR OLD GLORY BANK), ONLY CALIFORNIA AND NEW YORK
BAR ADMISSIONS
· California, 1980
· New York, 1985
· U.S. District Court Central District of California, 1981
· U.S. District Court Northern District of California, 1981
· U.S. District Court Southern District of California, 1980
· U.S. District Court Eastern District of California, 1981
· U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit, 1981
“Mr. Ring has tried many cases in both State and Federal Courts, as well as handling numerous arbitration’s before the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE, INC., the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECURITIES DEALERS, INC., the PACIFIC STOCK EXCHANGE, INC., and has appeared in both State and Federal Courts of Appeal.”
Given that Ring is a CA labor attorney, these appearances with various stock exchanges are dubious
Michael Ring has litigated one (1) case in the CA Northern district 3:96-cv-03097-WHA Seale v. Painwebber, Inc., et al
Thirteen 13 cases in the CA Central district (see below)
Zero (0) cases in the CA Southern district
One (1) case in the CA Eastern district
Michael Ring is not listed on any CA 9th Circuit cases in 1981 – so his representation on his website is fraudulent/malpractice
Michael P Ring is an attorney in 13 cases.
|2:01-cv-07104-NM-JTL
|Charles J Burton v. Unum Life Ins Co, et al
|filed 08/15/01 closed 03/08/02
|2:01-cv-10780-LGB-E
|Construction Laborer v. West Coast Landscape
|filed 12/13/01 closed 06/16/03
|2:03-cv-03819-RGK-RNB
|Sandra Holmes v. Philip Morris Inc, et al
|filed 05/30/03 closed 08/14/03
|2:03-cv-06294-ABC-PLA
|Tiburcio Raya v. Transamerica Home, et al
|filed 09/03/03 closed 10/23/03
|2:05-cv-08273-JFW-MAN
|Michael Corson v. Merck & Company Inc et al
|filed 11/22/05 closed 01/20/06
|2:07-cv-00890-ODW-CW
|Carolyn Daves v. ATK Mission Research et al
|filed 02/07/07 closed 07/03/07
|2:11-cv-04856-JAK-VBK
|Salvador Gaytan Sanchez v. Post Time Farms Inc et al
|filed 06/08/11 closed 02/29/12
|2:19-cv-08202-PSG-JEM
|Brian Whitaker v. Salt Caves, Treatments, Products, LLC et al
|filed 09/23/19 closed 04/06/20
|2:20-cv-04637-CBM-PD
|Call Delivery Systems, LLC v. Daryl Morgan et al
|filed 05/22/20
|2:93-cv-05537-MRP-S
|Gilbert Casarez, et al v. Delco Sys Operations, et al
|filed 09/13/93 closed 06/12/96
|2:98-cv-01433-TJH-SH
|American Handicapped v. AT&T Inc, et al
|filed 03/02/98 closed 04/09/98
|2:99-cv-11372-RAP-AJWX
|Raymond L. Evans v. Computer Assoc Intl, et al
|filed 11/01/99 closed 01/24/00
|8:06-cv-00130-DOC-AN
|Thomas W Grayson et al v. Zumar Industries Inc et al
|filed 02/06/06 closed 06/13/07
Michael Ring
Organizer at SEIU
Elk Grove, California, United States
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-ring-672b0a33/
SEIU Political Organizations
Washington, DC 15,816 followers
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seiu?trk=public_profile_experience-item_profile-section-card_subtitle-click
https://www.seiu.org/about#leadership
https://www.seiu.org/mary-kay-henry
https://www.seiu.org/april-verrett “Verrett has been tapped twice by Governor Newsom,”
https://www.seiu.org/joseph-bryant “Training Specialist for the City and County of San Francisco”
https://www.seiu.org/rocio-saenz
https://www.seiu.org/neal-bisno/ “Neal Bisno helps unify organizing, political and member engagement work at the state and local level by leading the union’s State Power program.”
https://www.seiu.org/leslie-frane
Michael P. Ring does not do INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW, yet he is the chief AGENT on the Old Glory Bank trademark filings, using a Georgia address, which means he is practicing law without a license in Georgia.
- Personal injury , car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, products liability, drunk driving accidents, wrongful death
- Employment law , wrongful discharge, wage and hour disputes
- Real estate , breach of contract, broker misconduct
- Construction law , contractors and owners
- Business litigation , business contracts and formation, creditor rights
- Securities law , securities fraud, other securities law matters
- Elder abuse , fraud, real estate and securities
OLD GLORY BANK appears to be an adjunct to CANDACE OWENS’ confidence trick GLORIFI
Press Release. (Nov. 16, 2022). Old Glory Holding Company to Acquire First State Bank of Elmore City, Oklahoma, incl. Ben Carson, Larry Elder, Mary Fallin Christensen, John Rich. Old Glory Bank.
Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005087/en/Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma