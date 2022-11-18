Beware of OLD GLORY BANK in Michigan, Soon Everywhere

The Biggest Scam in History – Douglas Gabriel & Michael McKibben

HEY PATRIOTS, THEY REALLY DO THINK YOU ARE AS DUMB AS A BOX OF ROCKS

OLD GLORY BANK appears to be a banking scam associated with GLORIFI to lure unsuspecting patriots into a USURY digital currency prison

Charges interest, therefore it supports usury…. debt slavery?

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005087/en/Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma

https://www.okhistory.org/publications/enc/entry?entryname=BANKING%20INDUSTRY

https://tmsearch.uspto.gov/bin/showfield?f=doc&state=4805:7znmor.2.1

Serial Number 97515269 Filing Date July 22, 2022 Current Basis 1B Original Filing Basis 1B Owner (APPLICANT) Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY GEORGIA 3350 Riverwood Pkwy Ste 1900 Atlanta GEORGIA 30339 Attorney of Record Mark L. Seigel Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC

https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/BusinessSearch/BusinessInformation?businessId=3240600&businessType=Domestic%20Limited%20Liability%20Company&fromSearch=True

BUSINESS INFORMATION Business Name: Old Glory Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC Control Number: 21073589 Business Type: Domestic Limited Liability Company Business Status: Active/Compliance NAICS Code:Any legal purposeNAICS Sub Code: Principal Office Address: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA Date of Formation / Registration Date: 3/12/2021 State of Formation:Georgia Last Annual Registration Year:2023 REGISTERED AGENT INFORMATION Registered Agent Name: Michael P Ring Physical Address: 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1900, Atlanta, GA, 30339, USA County: Fulton

Michael Phillip Ring, CA labor attorney & political activist

https://www.ringlaw.net/attorney/michael-p-ring/

https://apps.calbar.ca.gov/attorney/Licensee/Detail/95922

Michael Phillip Ring #95922 California

Address: Ring & Associates, 1234 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101-2023

Phone: 805-564-2333 | Fax: 805-564-8899

Email: mpr@ringlaw.net

Michael P. Ring is a California LABOR attorney

MICHAEL RING IS NOT EVEN ADMITTED TO PRACTICE LAW IN GEORGIA (WHERE HE IS THE AGENT FOR OLD GLORY BANK), ONLY CALIFORNIA AND NEW YORK

BAR ADMISSIONS

· California, 1980

· New York, 1985

· U.S. District Court Central District of California, 1981

· U.S. District Court Northern District of California, 1981

· U.S. District Court Southern District of California, 1980

· U.S. District Court Eastern District of California, 1981

· U.S. Court of Appeals 9th Circuit, 1981

“Mr. Ring has tried many cases in both State and Federal Courts, as well as handling numerous arbitration’s before the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE, INC., the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECURITIES DEALERS, INC., the PACIFIC STOCK EXCHANGE, INC., and has appeared in both State and Federal Courts of Appeal.”

Given that Ring is a CA labor attorney, these appearances with various stock exchanges are dubious

Michael Ring has litigated one (1) case in the CA Northern district 3:96-cv-03097-WHA Seale v. Painwebber, Inc., et al

Thirteen 13 cases in the CA Central district (see below)

Zero (0) cases in the CA Southern district

One (1) case in the CA Eastern district

Michael Ring is not listed on any CA 9th Circuit cases in 1981 – so his representation on his website is fraudulent/malpractice

Michael P Ring is an attorney in 13 cases.

2:01-cv-07104-NM-JTL Charles J Burton v. Unum Life Ins Co, et al filed 08/15/01 closed 03/08/02 2:01-cv-10780-LGB-E Construction Laborer v. West Coast Landscape filed 12/13/01 closed 06/16/03 2:03-cv-03819-RGK-RNB Sandra Holmes v. Philip Morris Inc, et al filed 05/30/03 closed 08/14/03 2:03-cv-06294-ABC-PLA Tiburcio Raya v. Transamerica Home, et al filed 09/03/03 closed 10/23/03 2:05-cv-08273-JFW-MAN Michael Corson v. Merck & Company Inc et al filed 11/22/05 closed 01/20/06 2:07-cv-00890-ODW-CW Carolyn Daves v. ATK Mission Research et al filed 02/07/07 closed 07/03/07 2:11-cv-04856-JAK-VBK Salvador Gaytan Sanchez v. Post Time Farms Inc et al filed 06/08/11 closed 02/29/12 2:19-cv-08202-PSG-JEM Brian Whitaker v. Salt Caves, Treatments, Products, LLC et al filed 09/23/19 closed 04/06/20 2:20-cv-04637-CBM-PD Call Delivery Systems, LLC v. Daryl Morgan et al filed 05/22/20 2:93-cv-05537-MRP-S Gilbert Casarez, et al v. Delco Sys Operations, et al filed 09/13/93 closed 06/12/96 2:98-cv-01433-TJH-SH American Handicapped v. AT&T Inc, et al filed 03/02/98 closed 04/09/98 2:99-cv-11372-RAP-AJWX Raymond L. Evans v. Computer Assoc Intl, et al filed 11/01/99 closed 01/24/00 8:06-cv-00130-DOC-AN Thomas W Grayson et al v. Zumar Industries Inc et al filed 02/06/06 closed 06/13/07

Michael Ring

Organizer at SEIU

Elk Grove, California, United States

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-ring-672b0a33/

SEIU Political Organizations

Washington, DC 15,816 followers

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seiu?trk=public_profile_experience-item_profile-section-card_subtitle-click

https://www.seiu.org/

https://www.seiu.org/about#leadership

https://www.seiu.org/mary-kay-henry

https://www.seiu.org/april-verrett “Verrett has been tapped twice by Governor Newsom,”

https://www.seiu.org/joseph-bryant “Training Specialist for the City and County of San Francisco”

https://www.seiu.org/rocio-saenz

https://www.seiu.org/neal-bisno/ “Neal Bisno helps unify organizing, political and member engagement work at the state and local level by leading the union’s State Power program.”

https://www.seiu.org/leslie-frane

Michael P. Ring does not do INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW, yet he is the chief AGENT on the Old Glory Bank trademark filings, using a Georgia address, which means he is practicing law without a license in Georgia.

OLD GLORY BANK appears to be an adjunct to CANDACE OWENS’ confidence trick GLORIFI

Paraphrase from various Lewis writings and sentiments.

https://english.illinoisstate.edu/sinclairlewis/sinclair_lewis/faq/faq-homepage.shtml

Press Release. (Nov. 16, 2022). Old Glory Holding Company to Acquire First State Bank of Elmore City, Oklahoma, incl. Ben Carson, Larry Elder, Mary Fallin Christensen, John Rich. Old Glory Bank.

Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005087/en/Old-Glory-Holding-Company-to-Acquire-First-State-Bank-of-Elmore-City-Oklahoma