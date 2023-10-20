The Pentagon may have an “Influence and Perception Management Office” tasked with countering “disinformation” and spreading propaganda – at home and abroad, but it pales compared to the influence cats have through social media. We started back in late 2015 to organize a grassroots brigade of Christians Addicted to Truth (C.A.T.s) and now span the globe with our truth history re-education operation.

CATs are fully prepared to pounce on any politician who advocates the reinstatement of THE MILITARY DRAFT, forcing our fighting men to go overseas to fight BABYLON RADHANITE BANKERS’ WARS when the homeland is being invaded by illegal alien mercenaries. Get out of the MATRIX and join our truth warrior cats in the CATRIX.

What is modern spiritual initiation?

Send them worthless FEDERAL RESERVE NOTES. The system will be crashing on them soon and all the $$$ that has been sent to Ukraine and Israel won’t buy them a pound of pork fat.

We need to pay attention to elected officials who EVEN DISCUSS reinstating THE MILITARY DRAFT. Satan can have all the fake money he can devour, but we will NOT AGREE to giving our blood to Satan, either by vaccination or war. STAND YOUR GROUND.

Not only does she STAND WITH ISRAEL, she obnoxiously commits everyone in Arkansas to this Satanic agenda.

Yuval Harari joins Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Donald Trump to play for TEAM SATAN, in case you were in doubt.

Told you so. The ADL is a PROTECTION RACKET to keep you from finding out who hides themselves as Jews and terrorizes the world – the Babylonian Radhanites, aka Synagogue of Satan. Of course the ADL will turn on religious Jews in order to protect the SATANISTS.

JOE BIDEN SAID SOMETHING STRANGE LIVE ON TV

@Wulphen14U posts:

“Bolshevik are Khazarians sent into Russia by the Rothschilds to destroy the number one enemy to the Khazarian regime.”

We replied to Wulphen14U:



@7seven7 posts:

Can’t you smell the stench of their greed? Time for some cold hard insight. These Genocides in Jerusalem, Ukraine, Maui, and others, they are a land grab by genocide. I can see, can you see these greedy murderous filth wringing their hands in impatience while waiting for the destruction and genocidal clean up of the 25 miles of sea front properties, salivating over the oil reserves off the coast bringing those greedy bastards untold wealth, prime new lands and energy independence. Yea, the same insidious greed for the pristine farm lands has brought Ukraine to ruin, desolation, hundreds of thousands dead, Maui beware, they won’t be satisfied with just Lahaina, these Babylonian Radhanites, they want it all, their own personal 15 minute island. I’d keep my eye on Florida for the same reasons.

All the while the accomplice dual citizens in Washington and their brainwashed zombies rally behind these sloths, sending in the US military and our money to insure total cover for this genocidal land seizure. As for Iran, Syria, your countries are next up on the genocidal land grab. Yes the stench of their greed hangs in the air, the smell of death, debt, destruction, of the burning bodies of those that have been deemed expendable. Can’t you smell it? See things for what they are!

Israel’s Secret Gaza Plot Revealed

@Marika64 posts:

@Gabriels_Horn Is there anyone playing for team America cause it sure don’t seem like it!

We answered below:

@Zozzo posts:

US President Biden’s spending request to Congress will include:

$14 billion for Israel

$60 billion for Ukraine

$10 billion for humanitarian aid

$7 billion for Indo-Pacific

$14 billion for border security

How the ruling class plays the global chessboard.

How AIMCats play chess:

Why I Left Judaism

@KazimirRules updates us:

“Just left a comment on a mediocre YouTube video that touched on the career of Sharon Tate. I said I thought the video was probably created to reinforce the “Manson Murders” psyop and that Sharon was probably fine and PROMPTLY got this notice.”Just left a comment on a mediocre YouTube video that touched on the career of Sharon Tate. I said I thought the video was probably created to reinforce the “Manson Murders” psyop and that Sharon was probably fine and PROMPTLY got this notice.

So, everybody: No “Holocaust” OR “Manson Murders” questions will be tolerated.“

THE VERSE THAT DEMONS DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW

Nikola Tesla’s Confirmation: Vibrations Dictate Our Reality.