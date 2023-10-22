The SECOND AMENDMENT has your back and protects your rights. Congress Member Shocked After Learning The Second Amendment Is About Tyranny & Not Hunting It’s CONSTITUTIONAL to shoot traitors and tyrants.

Wait until he hears the rest of it…. Congress will reinstate the MILITARY DRAFT and separate him from his family to be sent in the meat grinders of BANKERS’ WAR. First, they take your money. Next they take your blood and your life.

Don’t let the TRAITORS AND TYRANTS IN CONGRESS get away with murder. Protect yourself with the SECOND AMENDMENT. We are called upon to do our duty to protect our country’s future by executing traitors.

Access the report here: https://aim4truth.org/2019/12/29/citizens-file-treason-report/

We filed a CITIZEN TREASON REPORT with the Bill Bart’s office back in 2019. Not one charge was answered because Bill Barr is a treasonous crown agent for the Senior Executive Service. There is nothing left for us to do after 4 years of waiting for these traitors to be hauled off to Gitmo other than use our SECOND AMENDMENT FIRE POWER.

Inside is our 615 page document with evidence that proves treason. That was back in 2019…. We have doubled the size of that report as of 2023. You can use this report as your manifesto, if one is needed.

(Referencing the video below:) Interesting that they don’t mention that the “British and German” Illuminati (close but no cigar) were subsumed by The Pilgrims Society Death Star when it started emerging in 1888-ish when Rothschild, Rosebery-Rothschild, De Worms-Rothschild, Milner, Beit, Balfour, W.T. Stead, Queen Victoria, etc. with Cecil Rhodes leading were hatching their grand plan for a new British Empire commercial and banking corporate federation. This disconnect between the fading Illuminati and the Pilgrims is remarkable.

Seems almost easier for conspiracists to believe in the Illuminati than the less intriguing (?) Pilgrims Society with their dinner meetings and their Jesuit/Masonic/Fabian modus operandi.

What does the Illuminati do in their minds? Meet together in dinner parties. Oh wait, those are the Pilgrims!

This would make SCHUMER a domestic TRAITOR and a foreign INVADER.

At this point we can skip the military tribunal hopium. They haven’t happened yet, and will be useless if we are all democided. We’ll need to act individually or in small groups to do our DUTY as written in the SECOND AMENDMENT. Do not harm innocent people; focus only on traitors and tyrants who have seized control of our country and ceded our sovereignty to foreign actors.

These scumbags are TRAITORS TO AMERICA. We’ve done the research at http://AIM4Truth.org so just type their names in the search bar. Extreme evidence available. The Constitution says we citizens have a DUTY to eliminate traitors and tyrants…. Our forefathers actually gave specific powers to the people for times like this – THE SECOND AMENDMENT.

Humility

The humility towards those who are lower than we are, and at whose expense we have been able to rise, must be present everywhere in the world. If a plant were able to think, it would thank the minerals for giving it the ground on which it can lead a higher form of life, and the animal would have to bow down before the plant and say: “To thee I owe the possibility of my own existence.” In the same way man should recognize what he owes to all the rest of nature. So also, in our society, a man holding a higher position should bow before those who stand lower and say: “But for the diligence of those who labor on my behalf, I could not stand where I do.”

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 95 – At the Gates of Spiritual Science – Lecture XIII: Oriental and Christian Training – Stuttgart, 3rd September 1906

Downloaded a safe copy of this research by Dutchman David Sorensen

David Sorensen. (Oct. 20-2023). The Mystery of Israel Solved PART I by Stop World Control. Bitchute, StopWorldControl. Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z6DhKN78lkTt/

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2023-10-20-The-Mystery-of-Israel-Solved-PART-I-by-Stop-World-Control-by-David-Sorensen-Bitchute-StopWorldControl-Oct-20-2023.mp4?autoplay=1

Confirmation of Sorensen Scofield Bible assessment in video:

Anonymous Patriots. (May 01, 2023). Without the Scofield Bible, Zionist Israel would never have happened.

This note left in my private messages.

“I just tried to share your website on Telegram and they pulled my comment right out in front of me.

I got it out just like this a i m 4 t r u t h . o r g and they didn’t pull it.

Boy they don’t want people on your webpage at all. Must have GREAT INFORMATION.”

