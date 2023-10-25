MySQIF is coming…. We had to redact many of the descriptions on the draft landing page so as not to tip our hand to the enemies that watch the Cat Report.

Leave us your thoughts: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/111292843049031819

Watch video on post: https://gab.com/Gabriels_Horn/posts/111292663485670293

First, stop calling these mercenaries “migrants”. They are illegal alien INVADERS. Words matter.

You have the right to protect yourself, your community, and country from invaders. Grab your muskets and AR-15s and protect yourself legally and constitutionally. No court trial needed to protect yourself from invaders; that’s why the enemy wants us to call them “migrants”. They full well know that our God-given right to self protection is enshrined in the SECOND AMENDMENT.

PROTIP: An easy way to definitively identify a traitor is to see how they officially vote on Ukraine/Israel proxy WWIII. The vote is recorded history of fact. If the representative votes in favor of troop build-up or war in the Middle East and/or votes for the reinstatement of the military draft, you’ve caught a traitor.

@kimdotcom https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1716939762614026243

BREAKING: The secret vaccine purchase agreement that South Africa signed with @pfizer has been released.

Unknown efficacy

Unknown adverse events

Unknown long term effects

Leaders around the world recklessly turned their citizens into lab-rats by signing this garbage. Insane.

The very act of INFRINGING upon our SECOND AMENDMENT is a treasonous act. Everyone that voted to INFRINGE on Massachusetts citizens’ God-given right to possess without infringement a gun is a TRAITOR to the CONSTITUTION and WtP. The vote tells you exactly who the traitors are… giving constitutional authority to remove them, one by one, using SECOND AMENDMENT protections.

“The Massachusetts state House of Representatives approved a sweeping gun law that aims at restricting more firearms and cracking down on AR-15-style rifles—after a unanimous coalition of police chiefs in the state publicly opposed it.“

Biden’s New Insult to Constitutional Rights: The ‘Office Of Gun Violence Prevention’

Here’s another military age man speaking about the draft.

DRAFT? WOULD I GO?

Watch the 27 sec video on the post; https://gab.com/Zozzo/posts/111295632418935348

Like I said months ago… soon these strikers will realize that their jobs are already gone and without means to support themselves, will be joining the homeless in the streets of L.A.

MADE REDUNDANT: Next home for former Hollywood writers:

PROTIPS for how to spot a TRAITOR.

Access the post which links to both videos: https://gab.com/rickruffin/posts/111292400580992947

Did you see the last Cat Report: https://aim4truth.org/2023/10/24/cat-report-852/

Douglas Infiltrates Michigan Public Schools