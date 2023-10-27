We’re back and we have a plan!

You cats remember that time we were Q? This was the time that Thomas Schoenberger was running the Cicada 3301 game/puzzle called Q. They were looking for the smartest people in the world to help them defeat the “Deep State.”

We had just finished our Gospel of Sophia trilogy and Tyla (me) was getting bored while Douglas was working on his next two titles – The Eternal Curriculum and Eternal Ethers. I started spending time going through alternative media to see what was out there besides Alex Jones, and stumbled upon this group called Cicada 3301 and saw their puzzle challenge. Bonus was that the winners of the challenge, would get to hold the “Spear of Destiny” (another story for another day -wink.)

Well, y’all knowing now that I am married to one smart guy, I kept nudging Douglas to try out the puzzle. He didn’t want any part of it, but eventually he did and “solved” the puzzle. In that process of knowing Thomas, we met others in the puzzle group who began using our material that we were posting as The Anonymous Patriots, later the American Intelligence Media. They called them messages from”Q”. Once they started using our material and were getting phenomenal results, rogue groups came in, one after another, to infiltrate and eventually control the group as a limited hangout psyop.

Learn more about these early Q posts here: https://patriots4truth.org/2019/12/11/we-were-q/

We knew our mission and recognized our calling at that point. The huge growth of “Q'” showed us that people were thirsting for knowledge and truth. Being lifelong teachers, we knew what the power of a good education could do for the human soul. We transformed into AIMCats and here we are today in a global truth movement that is truly grassroots and on fire.

One of the things that “Q’ was chided about was this notion of “trusting the plan” and that white hats had everything under control. Well… y’all seen any white hats lately?

YouTube was so threatened by our Betsy and Thomas shows that 2-3 years after they were posted, they removed our channel. But this was cool for me because it showed how far behind the enemy was to the leading narrative and truths. In an Information War, you have to stay ahead of the enemy with your research and narrative.

We started the AIM School of Truth and brought on top researchers that could help us uncover the TRUTH HISTORY of how we arrived at this point where Babylonian Radhanite Merchant-Bankers were actively genociding humanity. Then we rewrote history books: https://aim4truth.org/truth-history-of-the-modern-world/

Now, here we are today and we are ready to ACTIVATE the next part of THE PLAN. We had to wait until the right time to implement it, and we are calling on all cats to get the message through your downlines. If you have been following our recent Gab posts, you will know what we are doing in the social media sphere to create awareness about key current events.

We have a Plan. Work it.

Where we go as one, we go as all.

There has always been a Q in Queen.

Douglas and John do not have a video for you this week. We are going to spend more time getting Douglas’ new books into publication. We have asked John Barnwell to edit them because we need someone with deep understanding of Steiner to make sure Douglas gets everything right. I was working on book covers this week – these are drafts. Hope the titles are of interest to you!

We are creating a Steiner Master Class series entitled “From the Works of Dr. Rudolf Steiner” where, easily, we have 20 titles ready to go. Our goal is to have 40 of these titles so you will have plenty to read from now until the Second Coming.

Speaking of new books, AIMCat Robert Anthony Kreucher, DC, PhD sent us a copy of his newest book Perennial Questions Ancient Answers