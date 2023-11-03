Drafting the Innocent for Slaughter

Sample Letter to your Senator and Representative

The Honorable [INSERT SENATOR'S OR REPRESENTATIVE'S FULL NAME]

Dear Senator or Representative [INSERT SENATOR or REPRESENTATIVE'S LAST NAME]:

My name is [INSERT YOUR NAME] and I reside at [INSERT YOUR FULL ADDRESS. I am [INSERT YOUR PROFESSION OR SOMETHING DISTINCTIVE ABOUT YOU].

I am writing you to ask that you DISAPPROVE reinstatement of a peacetime draft under any Presidential excuse of a “national emergency.”

Any thinking person can see that President Biden is incapable of rational thought at this stage. Under no circumstances can PRESIDENT BIDEN’S unelected handlers be allowed to drag America into a draft and undeclared war.

We have no business sending our American young men and women to fight BANKER’S WARS in far off Ukraine or Israel. This is especially true with these two conflicts that have been conjured up by Britain and the United States to fight BANKER’S PROXY WARS.

If the international bankers in The City of London and New York want to fund a war, have them send their own children and employees. Our sons and daughters must not be sent into another meat grinder so The City of London bankers can sniff brandy with the King and laugh at us stupid Yanks.

The fact is, both the Ukraine and Israel are led by profoundly corrupt politicians like Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former porn star, and Benjamin Netanyahu, a convicted criminal. Both of these “leaders” are putting tens of billions of U.S. dollars in their pockets to fund their cronies for palaces, yachts, fancy cars and the high life, not to mention the billions flowing back to corrupt American and British politicians.

I ask you to be a vocal advocate for my position, and I ask that you please send me a response and confirmation of your advocacy on my behalf.

Thank you for your time and consideration

Sincerely,

[Signature] or /S/

[INSERT YOUR NAME]

Cats, please use this letter as a template or an inspiration to write your own letters to Congress. Below you will find the letter in docx. format so that you can lift and edit easily. Push this out to your downline.

Read all about it: https://www.armytimes.com/news/your-army/2023/11/01/army-apologizes-for-sending-soldiers-last-minute-recruiting-orders/

The WW3 Draft has Biden Voter FREAKING OUT!

Linda Ponticello @lilolladynot posts: “H ow many of the rest of us do not stand with Israel or Palestine? …this country has already been invaded with enough military aged young men to populate a few smaller cities…and more…this is an ongoing invasion aided and abetted by the fake government and their lackeys in law enforcement and immigration…we need to form a volunteer army to push this invasion OUT…we need to CLOSE all borders and demand that enmass deportation start immediately. We can not afford to send our military anywhere…bring it all home!

We need local protection against the imminent violence that may come from capture and detention of the illegals! We will need arbitration and protection with and from the brainwashed radical faction of our own citizens. Trump and Sanders saying they stand with Israel prompts a big NO vote from patriots! We need to arrest the illegal junta running and ruining our country and find some way to temporarily post a neutral, fair and decisive interim team to keep the peace and facilitate negotiations. So much is at a crisis level already…if any cure can be found at this point remains to be seen…but talking and listening is far better than another very bitter and deadly civil war!”

View article and video: https://fullmeasure.news/newest-videos/military-recruits

I don’t care anymore

Read all about it: https://www.disclose.tv/id/sooscwzk1n/

The video below was uploaded a few days ago: How The Rothschilds Brutally Rule The World

Mike adds this note:

“My head is spinning. This is a weird piece. Admitting they’re not Jewish, but then saying they are Khazarian. That is truth and error mixed. They are Babylonian Radhanite who had their trade networks in place before the Romans or Greeks… Before Christ! They gave their detractors an unprovable bone to chase. Classic misdirection. Let’s not be distracted! They also ignored their modern control of biotech thru Victor Rothschild. Also, they were not Bauers primarily, the we’re Bacharachs, a Talmudic (Babylonian Radhanite) rabbinical class … From Babylon.. They completely ignored Meyer Amshel Roth’s financing of the false messiah Jacob Frank (1750s) and how he financed the Illuminati to recruit non Jews for business deals and financing. The devil is in these sloughed off details.

This piece was too slick and too British. We must be having an impact!”

He is making a point here that with war will come FOOD AND SUPPLY RATIONING. Is your pantry prepared for this? It’s Becoming ONE BIG CRISIS – The Dominoes Are Falling

Read all about it: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/behold-viennas-brand-new-19-million-public-art-travesty

