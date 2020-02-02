AIM Videos-Audios for January 2020

This is our collection of audios and videos from January 2020.

January 31, 2020

Stay tuned. Douglas and Michael will be recording a session about the British origins of Coronavirus and the backstory of this pandemic false flag. While we wait with high anticipation, get a refresher on British and American media weaponized by the Pilgrims Society, so you are ready to carry the truth narrative into new frontiers of awareness.

.

Betsy and Thomas review the President’s defense in the Senate Impeachment hearing on January 27 and 28, 2020.

.

January 28, 2020

.

January 26, 2020

Thomas is all fired up about the upcoming propaganda narrative dissing President Trump. He recorded this special message to the AIM community so that you are ahead of their fake news:

.

January 25, 2020

.

January 24, 2020

.

January 22, 2019

v https://vimeo.com/386526403

8:00 PM. We listened to the Dems drone on hour after hour. Here is our report at the end of a very long day:

.

January 21, 2020

Douglas and Tyla update the AIM audience on how they will be reviewing the impeachment hearings. Today is Day One of the hearings.

2:52 PM. The Senate took a 15 minute break, giving us just enough time to update you on what we think so far:

7:35 PM. We’re back with an update. Senator McConnell let the Senators break for a 30 minute dinner and we are here to give you some insight on what has happened the last few hours:

.

January 19, 2020

Impeachment is a bust for the Globalists (video). If you missed the links, articles, images and videos that Betsy and Thomas discussed in today’s audio, catch them all here: Impeachment is a Bust for the Globalists (article)

.

January 18, 2020

Rigged elections are still going on and the Silicon Valley tech lords are behind it. Listen to this VINTAGE video that Michael and Douglas recorded on December 6, 2017 and hear how little things have changed.

.

January 16, 2020

Betsy and Thomas look at the state of impeachment in this week’s episode of Drain the Swamp. For those interested in what Donald Trump has to say about John Roberts and to grab the link to all of our audios in one file, see: The State of Impeachment

.

January 15, 2020

Cloudflare is back in the news today, offering to protect elections for free. Don’t fall for it. It’s a globalist trap that we warned you about in November 2018. The players and systems discussed in the Mike and Doug audio below are still highly relevant. Refresh yourself on the topic.

.

January 14, 2020

From our VINTAGE COLLECTION.

December 28, 2018. IMPEACH John Roberts SCOTUS Scumbag TRAITOR

.

January 13, 2020

.

January 12, 2020

Y’all remember this VINTAGE video from Lionel. Laugh until your sides hurt. After close to half-million hits, Lionel removed this video and all the others he did with Douglas from his YT site but our miners kept a copy to share with you on a rainy day. Enjoy.

.

January 11, 2020

.

Betsy and Thomas explain why Huber’s so-called ‘released report’ is an attempt to exonerate Hillary from her sins of the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One.

In this audio you will learn how propaganda like this, which used to work when patriots were asleep, is backfiring on enemy. Thomas also explains what this fake news strategy is really about.

January 10, 2020

.

January 8, 2020

This one is trending very nicely today in light of the Boeing passenger plane that went down in the Ukraine yesterday. Maybe your audience would resonate with this message now. We posted in on January 6, 2018.

.

January 7, 2020

(May 23, 2019) Betsy and Thomas explain how the British planned and executed the overthrow of Donald Trump. This is good news for patriots everywhere, including patriots in the UK. We now have solid proof that your Monarchy and Privy Council lay siege on America. Thank goodness we woke up just in time

.

January 5, 2019

Betsy and Thomas provide some clarity about Iran and the Middle East while pointing out the criminal SES swamp rats with deep Iranian connections.

.

January 3, 2020

.

January 2, 2020

Originally posted on June 21, 2019, this discussion is still highly relevant to today’s current events. Michael McKibben of Leader Technologies and Douglas Gabriel of AIM hand President Trump the key code to take over all socialist media.