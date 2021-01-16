.
Today, I worked on Douglas e-book, The Human Heart is a Supersensible Organ of Perception, adding two more sections that I think you will find very interesting as you journey to truth. Didn’t have much time to swim around in the swamp so if you found interesting news, please feel free to drop it below.
For the next few days, I will be uploading chapters to this blog page, where you will be able to access all the chapters of the book, once it is complete.
Here are today’s uploads:
A Thumb of Fire
Three Fields of Force
Chapter One: The World Changes When Our Hearts Do
Chapter Two: Physiological Aspects of the Human Heart
Chapter Three: Three Fields of Force
.