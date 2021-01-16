.

Today, I worked on Douglas e-book, The Human Heart is a Supersensible Organ of Perception, adding two more sections that I think you will find very interesting as you journey to truth. Didn’t have much time to swim around in the swamp so if you found interesting news, please feel free to drop it below.

For the next few days, I will be uploading chapters to this blog page, where you will be able to access all the chapters of the book, once it is complete.

Here are today’s uploads:

Douglas Gabriel has written a book about the heart, entitled The Human Heart is a Supersensible Organ of Perception, which we are releasing section by section until complete. Below are the chapters released so far.

Introduction

Chapter One: The World Changes When Our Hearts Do

Chapter Two: Physiological Aspects of the Human Heart

Secrets of the Heart

Chambers of the Heart

A Thumb of Fire

Chapter Three: Three Fields of Force

