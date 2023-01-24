Nikola Tesla – Possessed by Ahriman. Dr. Gabriel gives a lecture based upon his research below.

Every living being is an engine geared to the wheelwork of the universe. Merciless is the law of nature, and rapidly and irresistibly we are drawn to our doom. Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla’s inventions created our ever present hyper-electromagnetic world where hundreds of thousands of electro-magnetic frequencies (EMFs), radio waves, wireless waves, microwaves, 5G beam-forming waves, and hundreds of other types of EMFs are bombarding our bodies every second, some of which cook our organs from the inside out, cause cancer, EMF hypersensitivity, influenza, and many other diseases. Tesla knew the dangers of his inventions but was so amoral, asocial, and irresponsible that he could not be a moral compass pointing towards a healthy social life through moral inventions. His soulless and spiritless “automata” and “telautomatics”, that he predicted would take over the world, is what we now call robotics and transhumanism. Tesla’s own words paint him as an atheistic, materialistic, super-egotist who is the penultimate “mad-scientist” of our age who worked diligently to invent for its own sake without any moral consideration of the impact of the invention.

All five of Tesla’s technologies touted in his “World-Systems” (presented below) have become weapons of war, some of which are still classified technology not shared with the public. Tesla channeled his inventions from a virtual world where he saw brilliant flashes of light, heard voices, and could physically interact with “real” models of all of his inventions. All this, but he could not exercise one drop of moral judgment to realize that his brilliant inventions heralded the demise of human health and the possible extinction of the species.

Tesla was the high priest of religious scientism with a devotion to materialism that sees the human being as a machine, an automaton, without soul or spirit. In Tesla’s mind, only material sense perception creates the human being as a reflex response to stimuli. According to Tesla, the father of modern electrical science – one of the holy saints of technological invention – we are all cogs in the universal machine winding down to nothingness. There is never a moment of sacredness in all of Tesla’s writings or reflections on his inventions. He was a diehard materialist who never questioned the true nature of the universe and the divine, accept to say:

“What one man calls God, another calls the laws of physics. If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration. We are just waves in time and space, changing continuously, and the illusion of individuality is produced through the concatenation of the rapidly succeeding phases of existence.

Science is opposed to theological dogmas because science is founded on fact. To me, the universe is simply a great machine which never came into being and never will end. The human being is no exception to the natural order. Man, like the universe, is a machine. Nothing enters our minds or determines our actions which is not directly or indirectly a response to stimuli beating upon our sense organs from without. Owing to the similarity of our construction and the sameness of our environment, we respond in like manner to similar stimuli, and from the concordance of our reactions, understanding is born. In the course of ages, mechanisms of infinite complexity are developed, but what we call ‘soul’ or ‘spirit,’ is nothing more than the sum of the functionings of the body. When this functioning ceases, the ‘soul’ or the ‘spirit’ ceases likewise”

“Man is a machine” Tesla tells us. His words sound quite nice until you realize that he just killed God; as a matter of fact, God was never alive. Atheistic, materialistic scientism is not a philosophy, it is the negation of all philosophy and religion throughout all history. Science studies the dead and cannot explain life. Even Tesla says that scientists do not know what electricity is, and probably never will. Tesla is a perfect model of a godless mad scientist. Only once, when speaking about an Eastern teacher did he have a moment of wonder and reverence in his life, that he tells us about. He thought he had it all figured out and there was no room for a god, though he slipped when he said: “All perceptible matter comes from a primary substance, or tenuity beyond conception, filling all space, the akasha or luminiferous ether, which is acted upon by the life-giving Prana or creative force, calling into existence, in never-ending cycles all things and phenomena.”

Even with this beautiful and true statement taken from the Hindus, there is no room for God in Tesla’s worldview, just substance, ether, energy, vibration, and frequencies. He doesn’t take any steps towards anything that is not material substance that he can measure, weigh, and number. He also tells us the limits of these questions in his own personal thoughts: “My brain is only a receiver, in the Universe there is a core from which we obtain knowledge, strength and inspiration. I have not penetrated into the secrets of this core, but I know that it exists.”

Deep down inside, Tesla didn’t like humans, he liked robots and machines. He said that the images of his inventions in his head were a sort of “machine intelligence” that communicated to him in their language, a non-human language. He disliked people so much that he said: “The year 2100 will see eugenics universally established. In past ages, the law governing the survival of the fittest roughly weeded out the less desirable strains. Then man’s new sense of pity began to interfere with the ruthless workings of nature. As a result, we continue to keep alive and to breed the unfit. The only method compatible with our notions of civilization and the race is to prevent the breeding of the unfit by sterilization and the deliberate guidance of the mating instinct. Several European countries, and a number of states of the American Union, sterilize the criminal and the insane. This is not sufficient. The trend of opinion among eugenicists is that we must make marriage more difficult. Certainly no one who is not a desirable parent should be permitted to produce progeny. A century from now it will no more occur to a normal person to mate with a person eugenically unfit than to marry a habitual criminal.”

Tesla’s rabid beliefs on eugenics are parallel to Bill Gates, King Charles, Margaret Sanger, and the other globalists who use Tesla’s technologies to control major sections of society. These same corporate oligarchs stole Tesla’s patents and created Giuseppe Marconi as the fake inventor of wireless, and many other Tesla inventions. Tesla acknowledges that Marconi used 17 of his patents in his wireless devices. Immoral people, like these eugenicists, use amoral people like Tesla to do their dirty work. To this very day, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the Department of Defense still puts out requests for inventors to use Tesla patents for new weapon development.

Tesla was asocial, amoral, and apolitical and only focused his attention on invention for the sake of world domination. He gave up all other aspects of life to be the vessel for “machine language” to tell him how to make more powerful machines. He tells us: “I do not think there is any thrill that can go through the human heart like that felt by the inventor as he sees some creation of the brain unfolding to success. Such emotions make a man forget food, sleep, friends, love, everything.” Later he said: “I do not think you can name many great inventions that have been made by married men.”

The bottom line for Tesla is simply that humans are machines, and his inventions can control the human machine, the automaton. All else is simply incidental to Tesla. As he tells us: “We are automata entirely controlled by the forces of the medium being tossed about like corks on the surface of the water but mistaking the resultant of the impulses from the outside for free will.”

There is no wiggle room for Tesla, humans are machines without free will and are basically accidental and meaningless. Only from the mind of such a heartless, non-human could such thoughts arise and then become the driving force of a lifetime. No purpose, no goals outside of technology, no love or compassion is found in Tesla’s heart, just meaningless mechanical reflex. This philosophy is indicative of materialistic science, which never stops to ask if an innovation or invention will be good for the moral and spiritual life of the human being. Will the new idea be weaponized against humanity? Is it needed at this time? Will it dehumanize humanity? Does it create health or illness for the user? And ultimately, where did this idea come from?

Tesla was as prideful as Lucifer and his inventions/weapons made him a monstrous materialist used for corporate gain, warmongering, and global domination of humanity. He has fathered an age of machines that will likely overwhelm and devolve humanity into an animal-like creature who has lost his capacities of individualism, personal self-development, and freedom. Tesla has given birth to machines and systems that now control our lives in an artificial intelligence war against the sacred “I Am” of the human being and its living thoughts, feelings, and will. Tesla is an automaton himself; he is a machine-language robot-thinker who was inspired by Lucifer and mothered by Ahriman’s materialism. If we follow him unwittingly, the human being will devolve into an animal-like human that Tesla reveals he has become through his unwitting search for the ‘demon in the machine.’

The Credo of Globalism, per Tesla:

“While I have failed to obtain any evidence in support of the contentions of psychologists and spiritualists, I have proved to my complete satisfaction the automatism of life, not only through continuous observations of individual actions, but even more conclusively through certain generalizations. We are automata entirely controlled by the forces of the medium being tossed about like corks on the surface of the water, but mistaking the resultant of the impulses from the outside for free will. The movements and other actions we perform are always life preservative and though seemingly quite independent from one another, we are connected by invisible links.”

Scientific materialism, per Tesla

“When all darkness shall be dissipated by the light of science, when all nations shall be merged into one, and patriotism shall be identical with religion, when there shall be one language, one country, one end, then the dream will have become reality.” (Scientific totalitarianism)

Rudolf Steiner on the Nature of Electricity

To truly understand the nature of electricity and the forces Tesla was dangerously playing around with, we should go to the work of Rudolf Steiner and see what spiritual science can tell us about these mysterious forces.

“Light decays and the decaying light is electricity. What we know as electricity is light that destroys itself within mater.” Steiner, GA 84

“Electricity is light in the sub-material state. Light is there compressed to the utmost degree. Steiner.” Steiner, GA 92

“Electricity in nature is, at the same time, a moral element. When we enter the sphere of electricity, we penetrate simultaneously into a moral sphere. Electricity contains, to be sure, moral impulses, impulses of Nature, but these impulses are immoral; they are instincts of evil, which must be overcome by the higher world.” Steiner, GA 220

“The greatest contrast to electricity is light. If we look upon light as electricity, we confuse good and evil. If we contemplate electricity today, we contemplate the images of a past moral reality that have turned into something evil.” Steiner, GA 220

“We cannot shut our eyes to the fact that we must live with Ahriman. But we must live with him in the right way, that is to say, we must not allow him to have the upper hand.” Steiner, GA 220

“When even light is conceived of electrically, then the qualities of Evil are attributed to the divinity of Good. It is really terrifying to see to what a great extent the modern contemplation of Nature has unawares become a “demonology,” a worship of demons!” Steiner, GA 220

“Radiant electricity will presently affect them in such a way that they will no longer be able to understand the news which they receive so rapidly. The effect is to damp down their intelligence.” Steiner GA 327

“Electricity is not intended to work into the realm of the living – it is not meant to help living things especially; it cannot do so. You must know that electricity is at a lower level than that of living things. Whatever is alive – the higher it is, the more it will tend to ward off electricity. It is a definite repulsion.” Steiner, GA 327

“People will master the forces of nature to a high degree, as we have seen with wireless telegraphy and aeronautics. It is not without consequences whether the air is filled with spiritual thoughts or with thoughts of material needs. This will engulf our entire planet.” Steiner, GA 104a

“Seen in their true form it can be said that these electromagnetic waves will work back into the forces of the earth during a certain age. Then, according to good and evil, earthquakes and earth tremors will appear as the effects of human deeds.” Steiner, GA 104a

Luciferically Tormented Childhood

“The Ahrimanic spirits can incorporate themselves; temporarily they can penetrate human souls, permeate human bodies. In such moments the brilliant and overpowering spirit of an Ahrimanic Intelligence is stronger than anything that the individual being possesses. Then, however intelligent he may be, however much he may have learned, an Ahrimanic spirit can for a time incorporate itself in him.” Steiner, GA 237

All quotes in this article are taken from Tesla’s own words in his pseudo-autobiography entitled: My Inventions.

“There was another and still more important reason for my late awakening. In my boyhood I suffered from a peculiar affliction due to the appearance of images, often accompanied by strong flashes of light, which marred the sight of real objects and interfered with my thought and action. They were pictures of things and scenes which I had really seen, never of those I imagined. When a word was spoken to me the image of the object it designated would present itself vividly to my vision, and sometimes I was quite unable to distinguish whether what I saw was tangible or not. This caused me great discomfort and anxiety. None of the students of psychology or physiology whom I have consulted could ever explain satisfactorily these phenomena. They seem to have been unique although I was probably predisposed as I know that my brother experienced a similar trouble.”

This is obviously some type of physical disorder that causes brilliant flashes of light, disorientation, dissociative behavior, and psychosis – the inability to know reality from fantasy. It seems that since Tesla’s brother also had the same disorder, a physical cause is implied. This is also no simple synesthesia, since often no outer stimulus prompts the hallucinations. Tesla was “not in control of his body” throughout large periods of his life, especially his childhood.

“I soon discovered that my best comfort was attained if I simply went on in my vision farther and farther, getting new impressions all the time, and so I began to travel–of course, in my mind. Every night (and sometimes during the day), when alone, I would start on my journeys–see new places, cities and countries–live there, meet people and make friendships and acquaintances and, however unbelievable, it is a fact that they were just as dear to me as those in actual life and not a bit less intense in their manifestations.”

Tesla’s psychological disorders include made-up friends who were “just as dear to me as those in actual life.” His Asperger’s Syndrome symptoms were enhanced by living in his “magical thinking” world that certainly led to his antisocial behaviors and opinions, lack of friends, no interest in marriage, and his reclusive behaviors.

“This I did constantly until I was about seventeen when my thoughts turned seriously to invention. Then I observed to my delight that I could visualize with the greatest facility. I needed no models, drawings, or experiments. I could picture them all as real in my mind. Thus I have been led unconsciously to evolve what I consider a new method of materializing inventive concepts and ideas, which is radically opposite to the purely experimental and is in my opinion ever so much more expeditious and efficient.

My method is different. I do not rush into actual work. When I get an idea, I start at once building it up in my imagination. I change the construction, make improvements, and operate the device in my mind. It is absolutely immaterial to me whether I run my turbine in thought or test it in my shop. I even note if it is out of balance. There is no difference whatever, the results are the same. In this way, I am able to rapidly develop and perfect a conception without touching anything. When I have gone so far as to embody in the invention every possible improvement I can think of and see no fault anywhere, I put into concrete form this final product of my brain. Invariably my device works as I conceived that it should, and the experiment comes out exactly as I planned it. In twenty years, there has not been a single exception. There is scarcely a subject that cannot be mathematically treated, and the effects calculated or the results determined beforehand from the available theoretical and practical data.”

This type of visualization described above is possible, but certainly not normal or healthy. It is, of course, normal to run simulations and mathematical calculations before building new inventions, but to be able to create in a virtual environment and then manifest a new invention, without trial and error, sounds like Tesla was channeling a clever elemental being or fallen angel, archangel, or archai. Considering the profoundly negative effects resulting from Tesla’s inventions that have harmed millions, I would guess that Tesla was being fed these disembodied revelations from the sub-natural realm of anti-human, automatonic intelligence disrupting humanity’s evolution with the subsequent negative side-effects.

“In the course of time it became perfectly evident to me that I was merely an automaton endowed with power of movement, responding to the stimuli of the sense organs and thinking and acting accordingly. The practical result of this was the art of telautomatics which has been so far carried out only in an imperfect manner. Its latent possibilities will, however, be eventually shown. I have spent years planning self-controlled automata and believe that mechanisms can be produced which will act as if possessed of reason, to a limited degree, and will create a revolution in many commercial and industrial departments.”

Telautomatics is another name for wireless controlled robots, some with independence (self-controlled) that will revolutionize industry. He endows them with automatonic intelligence, what we call Artificial Intelligence today. And since Tesla says that he is an automaton, and that future automata will be wireless and self-directed, it follows that he plans to control humans via wireless. He also says that his wireless can be used in a most profoundly powerful weapon. And yet, he continues to create inventions that burst into his head from ‘who knows where.’ Tesla says that he never sees an image in his mind that didn’t come from a sense-bound perception. If that is true, then where did his images of his inventions come from? Perhaps they come from Ahrimanic beings, or Tesla is perhaps possessed or over-lighted by Ahrimanic beings.

“I was about twelve years old when I first succeeded in banishing an image from my vision by willful effort, but I never had any control over the flashes of light to which I have referred. They were, perhaps, my strangest experience and inexplicable. They usually occurred when I found myself in a dangerous or distressing situation, or when I was greatly exhilarated. In some instances, I have seen all the air around me filled with tongues of living flame. Their intensity, instead of diminishing, increased with time and seemingly attained a maximum when I was about twenty-five years old.

These luminous phenomena still manifest themselves from time to time, as when a new idea opening-up possibilities strikes me, but they are no longer exciting, being of relatively small intensity. When I close my eyes I invariably observe first, a background of very dark and uniform blue, not unlike the sky on a clear but starless night. In a few seconds this field becomes animated with innumerable scintillating flakes of green, arranged in several layers and advancing towards me. Then there appears, to the right, a beautiful pattern of two systems of parallel and closely spaced lines, at right angles to one another, in all sorts of colors with yellow-green and gold predominating. Immediately thereafter the lines grow brighter and the whole is thickly sprinkled with dots of twinkling light. This picture moves slowly across the field of vision and in about ten seconds vanishes to the left, leaving behind a ground of rather unpleasant and inert grey which quickly gives way to a billowy sea of clouds, seemingly trying to mold themselves in living shapes. It is curious that I cannot project a form into this grey until the second phase is reached. Every time, before falling asleep, images of persons or objects flit before my view. When I see them, I know that I am about to lose consciousness. If they are absent and refuse to come it means a sleepless night.”

In his own words, Tesla can’t control the flashes of lights and images that come through the exhilaration of inventing. In other words, he is being USED as a vessel to receive these materialistic, atheistic, Ahrimanic devices that ultimately harm people and eat the human ego –the individual I Am. Tesla also tells us that he has seen the air around him filled with tongues of living flame, but makes no reference to God, the Holy Spirit, the hierarchy of spiritual beings, or anything but his own personal experiences concerning these uncontrollable occurrences.

“During that period, I contracted many strange likes, dislikes and habits, some of which I can trace to external impressions while others are unaccountable. I had a violent aversion against the earrings of women but other ornaments, as bracelets, pleased me more or less according to design. The sight of a pearl would almost give me a fit but I was fascinated with the glitter of crystals or objects with sharp edges and plane surfaces. I would not touch the hair of other people except, perhaps, at the point of a revolver. I would get a fever by looking at a peach and if a piece of camphor was anywhere in the house it caused me the keenest discomfort. Even now I am not insensible to some of these upsetting impulses. When I drop little squares of paper in a dish filled with liquid, I always sense a peculiar and awful taste in my mouth. I counted the steps in my walks and calculated the cubical contents of soup plates, coffee cups and pieces of food–otherwise my meal was unenjoyable. All repeated acts or operations I performed had to be divisible by three and if I mist I felt impelled to do it all over again, even if it took hours.”

Obviously, Tesla was obsessive compulsive, delusional, paranoid, sexist, psychotic, and dwelt in his own “magical world.” There are no known cases like this “father of technological science”, the “inventor of our modern age”, that displayed such psychotic passion that wasn’t locked up in a psych-ward. He didn’t even mind appearing insane, abnormal, or out of touch with reality. The modern electric age was invented by a madman who was being led by forces or beings beyond his comprehension.

“In 1899, when I was past forty and carrying on my experiments in Colorado, I could hear very distinctly thunderclaps at a distance of 550 miles. Yet at that time I was, so to speak, stone deaf in comparison with the acuteness of my hearing while under the nervous strain. In Budapest I could hear the ticking of a watch with three rooms between me and the timepiece. A fly alighting on a table in the room would cause a dull thud in my ear. A carriage passing at a distance of a few miles fairly shook my whole body. The whistle of a locomotive twenty or thirty miles away made the bench or chair on which I sat vibrate so strongly that the pain was unbearable. The ground under my feet trembled continuously. I had to support my bed on rubber cushions to get any rest at all. The roaring noises from near and far often produced the effect of spoken words which would have frightened me had I not been able to resolve them into their accidental components. The sun’s rays, when periodically intercepted, would cause blows of such force on my brain that they would stun me. I had to summon all my will power to pass under a bridge or other structure as I experienced a crushing pressure on the skull. In the dark I had the sense of a bat and could detect the presence of an object at a distance of twelve feet by a peculiar creepy sensation on the forehead. My pulse varied from a few to two hundred and sixty beats and all the tissues of the body quivered with twitchings and tremors which was perhaps the hardest to bear. A renowned physician who gave me daily large doses of Bromide of Potassium pronounced my malady unique and incurable.

As I uttered these inspiring words the idea came like a flash of lightning and in an instant the truth was revealed. I drew with a stick on the sand the diagrams shown six years later in my address before the American Institute of Electrical Engineers, and my companion understood them perfectly. The images I saw were wonderfully sharp and clear and had the solidity of metal and stone, so much so that I told him: “See my motor here; watch me reverse it.” I cannot begin to describe my emotions. Pygmalion seeing his statue come to life could not have been more deeply moved. A thousand secrets of nature which I might have stumbled upon accidentally I would have given for that one which I had wrested from her against all odds and at the peril of my existence.”

Tesla’s bizarre “conditions” confirm his insanity, which he doesn’t even attempt to hide, justify, or get medical help for. In public documents, he tells the world of his foibles, ticks, fears, delusions, and visions of grandeur. He is not embarrassed to say that he dislikes women, children, humans and the like. He proudly states that the reason he alone found the answer of how to change DC to AC is because he wanted the answer “more than life.” He put his life on the line to make discoveries that would affect the entire world and its hyper-speed evolution (or devolution) with electricity being made commonly available, and all that it has become in our digital world.

“For a while I gave myself up entirely to the intense enjoyment of picturing machines and devising new forms. It was a mental state of happiness about as complete as I have ever known in life. Ideas came in an uninterrupted stream and the only difficulty I had was to hold them fast. The pieces of apparatus I conceived were to me absolutely real and tangible in every detail, even to the minute marks and signs of wear. I delighted in imagining the motors constantly running, for in this way they presented to mind’s eye a more fascinating sight. When natural inclination develops into a passionate desire, one advances towards his goal in seven-league boots. In less than two months I evolved virtually all the types of motors and modifications of the system which are now identified with my name.”

What is this world of self-motivating, self-directing, self-replicating machines that Tesla lived in? It was more real than the realm of humans, and he loved it more than reality. He was a citizen of a world that gave him all of his inventions in a two month time period. Undoubtedly, Tesla was inspired by this realm and the lights and voices and images that taught him the designs for an electrified world of automatons, robots, and wireless devices. The Tesla system of world control through Ahrimanically inspired machine intelligence came to him under the physically torturous and dehumanizing forces of sub-natural elemental beings and fallen hierarchical beings.

“The ‘World-System’ has resulted from a combination of several original discoveries made by the inventor in the course of long continued research and experimentation. It makes possible not only the instantaneous and precise wireless transmission of any kind of signals, messages or characters, to all parts of the world, but also the inter-connection of the existing telegraph, telephone, and other signal stations without any change in their present equipment. By its means, for instance, a telephone subscriber here may call up and talk to any other subscriber on the Globe. An inexpensive receiver, not bigger than a watch, will enable him to listen anywhere, on land or sea, to a speech delivered or music played in some other place, however distant. These examples are cited merely to give an idea of the possibilities of this great scientific advance, which annihilates distance and makes that perfect natural conductor, the Earth, available for all the innumerable purposes which human ingenuity has found for a line-wire. One far-reaching result of this is that any device capable of being operated thru one or more wires (at a distance obviously restricted) can likewise be actuated, without artificial conductors and with the same facility and accuracy, at distances to which there are no limits other than those imposed by the physical dimensions of the Globe. Thus, not only will entirely new fields for commercial exploitation be opened up by this ideal method of transmission but the old ones vastly extended.

If we were to release the energy of atoms or discover some other way of developing cheap and unlimited power at any point of the globe this accomplishment, instead of being a blessing, might bring disaster to mankind in giving rise to dissension and anarchy which would ultimately result in the enthronement of the hated regime of force. The greatest good will comes from technical improvements tending to unification and harmony, and my wireless transmitter is preeminently such. By its means, the human voice and likeness will be reproduced everywhere and factories driven thousands of miles from waterfalls furnishing the power; aerial machines will be propelled around the earth without a stop and the sun’s energy controlled to create lakes and rivers for motive purposes and transformation of arid deserts into fertile land.”

Globalism and transnationalism were not possible without the inventions of Tesla. He knew before he made these machines where this type of anti-human scientific invention (without moral oversight) would lead. His “World-System” has become the digital global social credit system that controls our movement of money, credit, information, and the levers of our livelihood. Tesla hoped to usher in this new age of technology. He was also an hegemonist in his thinking. He dreamt of one world government, one religion of science, one world where everything is controlled by his devices, his energy, his vision. Unfortunately, Tesla did not have any moral compass and simply worked for whomever was putting his inventions in his head, not his moral heart. The human being has been withdrawn from Tesla’s equations and replaced by his automata exhilarated by new inventions, for the sake of inventing. Tesla’s World-System was designed to control the entire world from just five of his inventions.

Tesla’s World-System

“Before only a part of the third millennium of the post-Christian era has elapsed, there will be, in the West, an actual incarnation of Ahriman: Ahriman in the flesh. But what matters is that people shall find the right vantage point from which to confront it.” Steiner, GA 191

“The ‘World-System’ is based on the application of the following important inventions and discoveries:

The Tesla Transformer. This apparatus is in the production of electrical vibrations as revolutionary as gunpowder was in warfare. The Magnifying Transmitter. A peculiar transformer specially adapted to excite the Earth, which is in the transmission of electrical energy what the telescope is in astronomical observation. The Tesla Wireless System. This system is the only means known for transmitting economically electrical energy to a distance without wires. The Art of Individualization. It makes possible the transmission of signals or messages absolutely secret and exclusive both in the active and passive aspect. The Terrestrial Stationary Waves. The Earth is responsive to electrical vibrations of definite pitch and these particular electrical vibrations, capable of powerfully exciting the Globe, lend themselves to innumerable uses of great importance commercially.

The first ‘World-System’ power plant can be put in operation in nine months. With this power plant it will be practicable to attain electrical activities up to ten million horsepower and it is designed to serve for as many technical achievements as are possible without due expense. Among these the following may be mentioned:

The inter-connection of the existing telegraph exchanges or offices all over the world;

The establishment of a secret and non-interferable government telegraph service;

The inter-connection of all the present telephone exchanges or offices on the Globe;

The universal distribution of general news, by telegraph or telephone, in connection with the Press;

The establishment of such a ‘World-System’ of intelligence transmission for exclusive private use;

The inter-connection and operation of all stock tickers of the world;

The establishment of a ‘World-System’ of musical distribution, etc.;

The universal registration of time by cheap clocks indicating the hour with astronomical precision and requiring no attention whatever;

The world transmission of typed or handwritten characters, letters, checks, etc.;

The establishment of a universal marine service enabling the navigators of all ships to steer perfectly without compass, to determine the exact location, hour and speed, to prevent collisions and disasters, etc.;

The inauguration of a system of world-printing on land and sea;

The world reproduction of photographic pictures and all kinds of drawings or records.”

Tesla’s World-System has come to pass using only two of the above-mentioned inventions. The other three are being actively worked on by DARPA and In-Q-Tel to become the next stages of technological control of all things – the Internet of Things + Internet of Bodies. Tesla’s “other three” inventions are beyond what most people can comprehend, but he built successful models of them in his laboratories. These inventions will be part of the next phase of Tesla inventions released by the military, after the military has weaponized and deployed the new tech. Just read the statement below to see that this has already come to pass in our time.

“The terrible conflict is still uppermost in the minds and perhaps the greatest importance will be attached to the Magnifying Transmitter as a machine for attack and defense, more particularly in connection with telautomatics. At that time, I really thought that it would abolish war, because of its unlimited destructiveness and exclusion of the personal element of combat.

By installing proper plants (industrial) it will be practicable to project a missile of this kind into the air and drop it almost on the very spot designated, which may be thousands of miles away. But we are not going to stop at this. Telautomata will be ultimately produced, capable of acting as if possessed of their own intelligence, and their advent will create a revolution. As early as 1898 I proposed to representatives of a large manufacturing concern the construction and public exhibition of an automobile carriage which, left to itself, would perform a great variety of operations involving something akin to judgment.”

This Department of Defense weaponization of the invention is called “Active Denial”, which is a portable broadcasting dish (magnifying transmitter) that can be frequency specific to cause different “attack” effects on the crowd it is aimed at. The military can even kill with a single burst of Tesla’s “Magnifying Transmitter.” This transmitter can also be aimed at the Earth and cause earthquakes. It is the basis for accelerated particle beams, microwaves, lasers, phasers, and many other military weapons. Tesla’s telautomata are now drones, guided missiles, MIRVs, tactical robots, and hosts of other weapons all created from Tesla’s patents.

“A few years hence it will be possible for nations to fight without armies, ships or guns, by weapons far more terrible, to the destructive action and range of which there is virtually no limit. A city, at any distance whatsoever from the enemy, can be destroyed by him and no power on earth can stop him from doing so. If we want to avert an impending calamity and a state of things which may transform this globe into an inferno, we should push the development of flying machines and wireless transmission of energy without an instant’s delay and with all the power and resources of the nation.”

It is perfectly clear that Tesla knew his inventions were designed as weapons. He admits it and suggests that once we fight only with robots, then perhaps war might go away. He also admits there is no limit to the destruction his inventions provide and he begs no pardon nor accepts any moral responsibility for creating these weapons.

